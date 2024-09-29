Week 6 College Football Computer Picks & Predictions Published 5:38 pm Sunday, September 29, 2024

Wondering about the best bet among all 49 Football Bowl Subdivision games in Week 6? Our pick, in terms of over/unders, is Auburn vs. Georgia — but continue reading, because we have lots more tips, which could lead to parlay possibilities.

Get insights and computer predictions for that game and more in this article.

College Football Computer Picks – Best Spread Bets

Pick: Clemson +3.5 vs. Florida State

Matchup: Clemson Tigers at Florida State Seminoles

Clemson Tigers at Florida State Seminoles Projected Winner & Margin: Clemson by 14.4 points

Clemson by 14.4 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Oct. 5

Oct. 5 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Washington +8.5 vs. Michigan

Matchup: Michigan Wolverines at Washington Huskies

Michigan Wolverines at Washington Huskies Projected Winner & Margin: Washington by 6.1 points

Washington by 6.1 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Oct. 5

Oct. 5 TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Georgia -23.5 vs. Auburn

Matchup: Auburn Tigers at Georgia Bulldogs

Auburn Tigers at Georgia Bulldogs Projected Winner & Margin: Georgia by 36.1 points

Georgia by 36.1 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Oct. 5

Oct. 5 TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Missouri +4.5 vs. Texas A&M

Matchup: Missouri Tigers at Texas A&M Aggies

Missouri Tigers at Texas A&M Aggies Projected Winner & Margin: Missouri by 3.2 points

Missouri by 3.2 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Oct. 5

Oct. 5 TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

College Football Computer Picks – Best Total Bets

