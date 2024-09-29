Week 6 College Football Computer Picks & Predictions
Published 5:38 pm Sunday, September 29, 2024
Wondering about the best bet among all 49 Football Bowl Subdivision games in Week 6? Our pick, in terms of over/unders, is Auburn vs. Georgia — but continue reading, because we have lots more tips, which could lead to parlay possibilities.
Get insights and computer predictions for that game and more in this article.
BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.
College Football Computer Picks – Best Spread Bets
Watch college football this season on Fubo and ESPN+.
Pick: Clemson +3.5 vs. Florida State
- Matchup: Clemson Tigers at Florida State Seminoles
- Projected Winner & Margin: Clemson by 14.4 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Oct. 5
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Washington +8.5 vs. Michigan
- Matchup: Michigan Wolverines at Washington Huskies
- Projected Winner & Margin: Washington by 6.1 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Oct. 5
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Georgia -23.5 vs. Auburn
- Matchup: Auburn Tigers at Georgia Bulldogs
- Projected Winner & Margin: Georgia by 36.1 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Oct. 5
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Missouri +4.5 vs. Texas A&M
- Matchup: Missouri Tigers at Texas A&M Aggies
- Projected Winner & Margin: Missouri by 3.2 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Oct. 5
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Use these spread picks at BetMGM today!
College Football Computer Picks – Best Total Bets
Take advantage of our picks and place your bet at BetMGM today!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.