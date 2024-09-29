Ole Miss vs. South Carolina Oct. 5 Tickets & Start Time Published 8:21 am Sunday, September 29, 2024

The No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels will face a conference opponent when they visit the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, October 5, 2024 at Williams-Brice Stadium in an SEC battle.

Ole Miss vs. South Carolina game info

Date: Saturday, October 5, 2024

Saturday, October 5, 2024 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

Ole Miss vs. South Carolina statistical matchup

Ole Miss South Carolina 607.4 (1st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 371.8 (106th) 258.6 (28th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 264.8 (8th) 217.0 (18th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 194.0 (35th) 390.4 (2nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 177.8 (108th) 4 (33rd) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (64th) 7 (42nd) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (15th)

Ole Miss leaders

In five games for the Rebels, Jaxson Dart has led the charge with 1,815 yards (363.0 yards per game) while putting up 13 touchdowns, two interceptions and a 77.4% completion percentage.

In addition to the stats he’s posted in the passing game, Dart has also added 113 rushing yards and three touchdowns in five games.

In five games in 2024, Tre Harris has been targeted 62 times for 50 receptions, 837 yards and five touchdowns.

Henry Parrish Jr. has compiled 504 rushing yards (100.8 yards per game) and eight touchdowns while averaging 7.1 yards per carry in five games for the Rebels.

In the receiving game, Parrish has grabbed nine balls on 14 targets for 67 yards and zero touchdowns.

South Carolina leaders

On the ground, Raheim Sanders has four touchdowns and 286 yards (71.5 per game).

In four games, LaNorris Sellers has thrown for 386 yards (96.5 per game), with two touchdowns and two interceptions, and a completion percentage of 55.6%.

On the ground, Sellers has scored three touchdowns and picked up 152 yards.

In four games, Robby Ashford has thrown for 292 yards (73.0 per game), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions, and a completion percentage of 69.2%.

On the ground, Ashford has scored one touchdown and accumulated 170 yards.

