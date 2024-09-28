WNBA Betting Picks: Sunday, Sept. 29

Published 8:38 pm Saturday, September 28, 2024

By Data Skrive

WNBA Betting Picks: Sunday, Sept. 29

If you’re planning to bet on spreads and/or totals in any of today’s WNBA games, you’ve come to the right place — we have computer predictions for each one, plus key information for each game.

WNBA Picks Today – Sept. 29

Las Vegas Aces at New York Liberty

Odds & Predictions

  • Spread Pick: Liberty (-4)
  • Total Pick: Over (163.5)
  • Prediction: Liberty 85, Aces 80

How to Watch

  • Location: Brooklyn, New York
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Connecticut Sun at Minnesota Lynx

Odds & Predictions

  • Spread Pick: Sun (+4)
  • Total Pick: Over (154.5)
  • Prediction: Lynx 80, Sun 77

How to Watch

  • Location: ,
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

