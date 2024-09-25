Working fall chores and avoiding cat cooties Published 3:00 pm Wednesday, September 25, 2024

By Harold Brummett

Denmark Star Route

With September well on its way to being over there were a few chores left to be done.

Bush hogging the pasture to make sure the sweet gum trees don’t get too big is a

priority now. The weather is starting to get to where it is bearable to be outside. The

muscadine and scuppernongs did not fare well through the dry summer and while there

were some fruit it was not nearly as plentiful as in years past.

There were some turnip greens getting ready and with cornbread they made a great

supper. The smell of turnip greens cooking isn’t for the uninitiated but for someone who

likes greens the smell is heavenly.

Wes the dog is getting along in years now and doesn’t run like he used to. Wes goes to

the chiropractor occasionally who specializes in canines for spinal adjustment. Wes now

runs in front of the truck to set the pace and tires quickly. He accepts help into the cab

of the truck and pants with his tongue extended out to an amazing length.

After having lost 14 chickens (mainly silkies) to possums and coons, Wes's summer

total is four coons and three possums. Not bad for an old dog. Wes is an integral part of

keeping birds and maintaining order. I have however spoken to the wife about getting

him an understudy.

The new horse on the place is named Roscoe. Every time I say the name I think of

Paul’s uncle Roscoe and look for similarities between the two. Today while I was in a

stall and Roscoe was in the barn hall, a chicken flew down on Roscoe’s back and he

kicked the stall door. Hard. Loud.

I was startled and came out of the stall to find Roscoe standing there placid, peaceful

with no remorse for his action. Roscoe was threatened loudly, arms waving with the

vilest of repercussions I could think of for a horse and he just stood there. Placid.

Peaceful. Yep, there it is. Uncle Roscoe.

The new cat named Penny drinks coffee. I can’t set my cup down in the morning as I

recline in my chair without her slipping up to my cup and sipping up. Cat cooties, I’ve

seen what she cleans with that tongue and have to keep my cup in my hand at all times.

I’ve set one hen with several eggs my sister gave me of the old stock bantams. They

should hatch out in time for cold weather but the hen is a good mama and will keep

them warm and safe. Wes will have to do his part too. Still a few more chores before

the cold sets in.