Working fall chores and avoiding cat cooties
Published 3:00 pm Wednesday, September 25, 2024
By Harold Brummett
Denmark Star Route
With September well on its way to being over there were a few chores left to be done.
Bush hogging the pasture to make sure the sweet gum trees don’t get too big is a
priority now. The weather is starting to get to where it is bearable to be outside. The
muscadine and scuppernongs did not fare well through the dry summer and while there
were some fruit it was not nearly as plentiful as in years past.
There were some turnip greens getting ready and with cornbread they made a great
supper. The smell of turnip greens cooking isn’t for the uninitiated but for someone who
likes greens the smell is heavenly.
Wes the dog is getting along in years now and doesn’t run like he used to. Wes goes to
the chiropractor occasionally who specializes in canines for spinal adjustment. Wes now
runs in front of the truck to set the pace and tires quickly. He accepts help into the cab
of the truck and pants with his tongue extended out to an amazing length.
After having lost 14 chickens (mainly silkies) to possums and coons, Wes's summer
total is four coons and three possums. Not bad for an old dog. Wes is an integral part of
keeping birds and maintaining order. I have however spoken to the wife about getting
him an understudy.
The new horse on the place is named Roscoe. Every time I say the name I think of
Paul’s uncle Roscoe and look for similarities between the two. Today while I was in a
stall and Roscoe was in the barn hall, a chicken flew down on Roscoe’s back and he
kicked the stall door. Hard. Loud.
I was startled and came out of the stall to find Roscoe standing there placid, peaceful
with no remorse for his action. Roscoe was threatened loudly, arms waving with the
vilest of repercussions I could think of for a horse and he just stood there. Placid.
Peaceful. Yep, there it is. Uncle Roscoe.
The new cat named Penny drinks coffee. I can’t set my cup down in the morning as I
recline in my chair without her slipping up to my cup and sipping up. Cat cooties, I’ve
seen what she cleans with that tongue and have to keep my cup in my hand at all times.
I’ve set one hen with several eggs my sister gave me of the old stock bantams. They
should hatch out in time for cold weather but the hen is a good mama and will keep
them warm and safe. Wes will have to do his part too. Still a few more chores before
the cold sets in.