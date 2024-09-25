State’s new alligator man provides program update Published 1:00 pm Wednesday, September 25, 2024

State’s new alligator man provides program update

By Hunter Cloud

The Daily Leader

Alligator program coordinator Andrew Arnett made his first program update presentation to the

Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks Commission last Wednesday. The

presentation came during an educational session as his co-workers reassured him he would do

fine.

He said the first part of the update was about the 2024 public waters alligator season. The

season was open for 10 days from Aug. 30 to Sept. 9, on public waters. In total, 6,576 people

applied for alligator permits and 981 hunters were drawn.

Arnett said of the 981 permits drawn, only 692 permit holders actually hunted. He added that

3,536 hunters took part in the season and 785 alligators were harvested this year.

Mississippi broke a couple of records. One alligator broke the longest and heaviest female

record by measuring 11 foot and ¾ of an inch beating the old record by about 10 inches. The

same alligator beat the weight record by five pounds weighing in at 324 pounds, Arnett said.

Arnett said on Private Waters, hunters have a longer season of 24 days. He added 122

properties were permitted with 338 vouchers issued. Hunters can take two alligators per

voucher which would equal 676 alligators eligible for harvest.