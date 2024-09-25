Property Transfers Published 12:00 pm Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Property Transfers

Compiled by Davis Coen

Property transfers between Sept. 16-20, 2024, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery

Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Alexandria Hope Swords Works to Marty Swords, Lot 20, Sardis Lake Estates Subdivision.

Jimmy Dale Helmes to Patricia and Zackery Helmes, A parcel in Section 30, Township 10

South, Range 7 West.

Karen Shirley to Jamie Brown, Part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 9, Township 8 South,

Range 5 West.

Davy and Heather Russell to Erika Martinez and Pilar Arteaga, Lots 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8, Section E,

Sardis Lake Estates Subdivision.

Daniel Dwayne Barmer to Daniel Dwayne Barmer and Brittney Clark Barmer, Lot 7 of the 2nd

Addition to Sunrise Hill Subdivision.

Buffy Ann Shields to Holly and Randall Jaudon, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of

Section 21, and a fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 22, all in Township 10

South, Range 7 West.

William and Angela Bolton toHolly and Randall Jaudon, A fractional part of the Southeast

Quarter of Section 21, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Lewis Ford, Jr. to Lewis Ford, Jr. and Kayla Lasha Ford, A part of the Southeast Quarter of

Section 10, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Forrest Hunter Robison and Victoria Lynn Robison to Justin Brasell, A fractional part of the

South Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 18, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Clyde and Crystal Cole to Carlos Barahona, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of

Southwest Quarter of Section 8, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

James Thomas Bonner, Jr. to Daniel Wayne Bonner, A fractional part of Section 16, Township

10, Range 7 West & Lot 1 of Block 6; Block 7 and a Lot in Block 21, Town of Courtland.

The Estate of Michelle Davidson to Susan L. Davidson, Northwest Quarter of Section 24,

Township 27 North, Range 2 East.

Ronald and Suzanne Denley to James Dale Vaughan and Haley Vaughan, Lot 15, Harlon

Subdivision.

Tammy Ruth Wallis and David Gene Wallis to Frank Gurley, Southeast Quarter of Section 30,

Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Frank Gurley to Tyler and Erica Gurley, Southeast Quarter of Section 30, Township 9 South,

Range 7 West.

Ronald and Suzanne Denley to Maddux Properties, LLC, Lot 35, Block 13-A, Shuford

Subdivision.

Dollie Dye to Ivan Dye, Southeast Quarter of Section 36, Township 9 South, Range 9 West.

J.T. Turner to Chase and Morgan Coker, Lots T-25 and T-26 in Section 19, Township 9 South,

Range 6 West.

Cheap Lands, Inc. to Joshua Tree Associates, LLC, Lot 1304, Enid Shores Subdivision.

First Judicial District

David Lewis Craft to Robert Birge, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 30,

Township 6 South, Range 5 West.

Robert Birge to Lonnel Birge, A part of Block 32 of the Juniata Reservation.

Ruth Ann Gibb to John and Serena Lantern, A fractional part of Block 20, Sardis.

Beverly Patton and Robyn Snellgrove, Ken Combs, A fractional part of Southwest Quarter of

Section 30, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.

Beth Holdings, LLC to CR Fuels, LLC, Southwest Quarter of Section 35, Township 7 South,

Range 7 West.

Michael and Jennifer Jenkins to James and Teresa Hansbrough, A fractional part of Section 18,

Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

David and Laura Haynes to Laurie and David Haynes, Southwest corner of Section 28,

Township 7 South, Range 8 West.