Panola County Jail Log Published 12:26 pm Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Panola County Jail Log

Compiled by Brad Greer

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of

the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at, the facility.

Sept. 16

Marresha Perria Walton, 1330 Hadorn Rd., Batesville, charged with improper lane change, speeding (113/65),

expired tag, failure to yield to blue lights, careless driving, and three counts of disregard for a traffic device.

Clarence William Sanford, 12 Courtney Village, Courtland, charged with simple domestic violence.

Sept. 17

Dydron Kyon Gleaton, 606A Gleaton Rd., Pope, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Lisa Renea Goodson, 226 Broadway St., Batesville, charged with embezzlement.

Cosonder Denise Rudd, 1321B House Rd., Pope, charged with shoplifting.

Catonya Lachelle Nelson, 321 Armstrong St., Batesville, held for Memphis Police.

James Matthew Anderson, 1616 Sardis Lake Dr., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

Kimberly Ann Anderson, 3355 Shiloh Rd., Mantachie, charged with simple domestic violence.

Jonathan Antwon Griffin, 105 Fifth St., Crowder, charged with two counts of burglary and two counts of petit larceny.

Sept. 18

Lavantae Tyshon Cox, 148 Fogg Rd., Batesville, charged with three counts of auto burglary and grand larceny.

Jeremy Dale Partridge, 717 Bowen Rd., Sardis, charged with simple assault and felony domestic violence.

Gregory Betts, 3682 Lucious Taylor Rd., Como, charged with possession of paraphernalia.

Layna Cheyenne Vanzant, 785 Court St., Coldwater, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and

possession of paraphernalia.

Nicholas Wayne Nabors, 785 Court St., Coldwater, charged with possession of a stolen firearm.

Ana Elizabeth Terry, 15 David St., West Point, charged with DUI and careless driving.

Alyson K. Coltrain, 7257 Hwy. 178, Olive Branch, arrested on a bench warrant.

Sept. 19

Sean Cassidy Caine, 3134 Hwy. 6E, Marks, arrested on a bench warrant.

William Dean Jarmon, 318 Pope-Crowder Rd., Enid, charged with DUI and improper equipment/taillight.

Sept. 20

Christopher Adam Harmon, 413 Herring St., Water Valley, arrested on a bench warrant.

Christopher Michael Windfield, 784 Pine St., Coldwater, charged with felony possession of marijuana.

Jashyla Denise Barnes, 1251 Green St., Jackson, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Christopher Nathan Summers, 7013 Lynn Ln., Millington, TN, charged with DUI.

Shawn Reeves Walker, 1124 Yorkshire Dr., Beaumont, TX, charged with DUI.

Mark Dwayne Brown, Jr., 28187 Hwy. 6E, Sardis, charged with DUI and no insurance.

Charles Presley, Jr., 219 Hwy. 51N, Como, charged with DUI.

Allison Paige Tucker, 3754 Tocowa Rd., Batesville, charged with simple assault.

Tyler Zachary Ross, 927 Carlisle Rd., Courtland, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Gregory Duane Coleman, 813 Belmont Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI refusal and contempt of court.

Justin Jerome Roberts, 3754 Tocowa Rd. Courtland, charged with disturbance of the peace.

Haylie Louise Port, 927 Carlisle Rd., Courtland, charged with simple assault.

Jacarious Tynard Willis, 163 Powell Ave., Drew, charged with DUI (other).

Sept. 21

Malik Dangelo Perry, 320 Armstrong St., Batesville, charged with aggravated domestic violence and simple assault

by a felon.

Shameek Najee Thomas, 532A West Pearl St., Sardis, held for DeSoto County authorities (domestic violence).

Orthensia McKenzie House, Patton Lane Park, Batesville, charged with trespassing.

Karen Lynn Smith, 2700 Cross Creek Dr., Sardis, charged with disturbance of the peace and disorderly

conduct/failure to comply.

Mario Antwon Dandridge, 712 Letha Wiley Rd., Sardis, held on a court ordered mittimus (Latin term for procedure

that allows a sentence to be served on weekends).

Sept. 22

Danny Lee Deaton, no address listed, charged with shoplifting.