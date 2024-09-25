NFL Week 4 Picks Against the Spread, Tips and Predictions
Published 12:31 am Wednesday, September 25, 2024
On the Week 4 NFL schedule, we have the Raiders (-1) as the best against-the-spread bet on the board. See below for more suggestions on point spreads and totals, including parlay opportunities.
NFL Picks Against the Spread – Week 4
Pick: Raiders -1 vs. Browns
- Matchup: Cleveland Browns at Las Vegas Raiders
- Projected Winner & Margin: Raiders by 6.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Raiders -1
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 29
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Saints +1.5 vs. Falcons
- Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons
- Projected Winner & Margin: Saints by 0.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Falcons -1.5
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 29
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Dolphins +1.5 vs. Titans
- Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins
- Projected Winner & Margin: Dolphins by 5.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Titans -1.5
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 30
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Steelers -2 vs. Colts
- Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts
- Projected Winner & Margin: Steelers by 4.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Steelers -2
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 29
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Buccaneers +2.5 vs. Eagles
- Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Projected Winner & Margin: Buccaneers by 2.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Eagles -2.5
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 29
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Vikings +2.5 vs. Packers
- Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers
- Projected Winner & Margin: Packers by 1.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Packers -2.5
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 29
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Bills +2.5 vs. Ravens
- Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens
- Projected Winner & Margin: Ravens by 1.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Ravens -2.5
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 29
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Rams +3 vs. Bears
- Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at Chicago Bears
- Projected Winner & Margin: Rams by 1.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Bears -3
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 29
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Cardinals -3.5 vs. Commanders
- Matchup: Washington Commanders at Arizona Cardinals
- Projected Winner & Margin: Cardinals by 7.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Cardinals -3.5
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 29
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Seahawks +3.5 vs. Lions
- Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions
- Projected Winner & Margin: Lions by 2.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Lions -3.5
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 30
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Panthers +4.5 vs. Bengals
- Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Carolina Panthers
- Projected Winner & Margin: Panthers by 0.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Bengals -4.5
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 29
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Giants +5.5 vs. Cowboys
- Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants
- Projected Winner & Margin: Cowboys by 1.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Cowboys -5.5
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 26
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Texans -7 vs. Jaguars
- Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans
- Projected Winner & Margin: Texans by 8.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Texans -7
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 29
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Broncos +7.5 vs. Jets
- Matchup: Denver Broncos at New York Jets
- Projected Winner & Margin: Broncos by 1.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Jets -7.5
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 29
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Chargers +8 vs. Chiefs
- Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers
- Projected Winner & Margin: Chargers by 2.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Chiefs -8
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 29
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: 49ers -10 vs. Patriots
- Matchup: New England Patriots at San Francisco 49ers
- Projected Winner & Margin: 49ers by 10.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: 49ers -10
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 29
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
