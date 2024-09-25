NFL Week 4 Picks Against the Spread, Tips and Predictions Published 12:31 am Wednesday, September 25, 2024

On the Week 4 NFL schedule, we have the Raiders (-1) as the best against-the-spread bet on the board. See below for more suggestions on point spreads and totals, including parlay opportunities.

NFL Picks Against the Spread – Week 4

Pick: Raiders -1 vs. Browns

Matchup: Cleveland Browns at Las Vegas Raiders

Matchup: Cleveland Browns at Las Vegas Raiders
Projected Winner & Margin: Raiders by 6.3 points
Spread: Raiders -1
Time: 4:25 PM ET
Date: Sept. 29
TV Channel: CBS

Raiders by 6.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Raiders -1

Raiders -1 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Date: Sept. 29

Sept. 29 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Saints +1.5 vs. Falcons

Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons

Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons
Projected Winner & Margin: Saints by 0.4 points
Spread: Falcons -1.5
Time: 1:00 PM ET
Date: Sept. 29
TV Channel: FOX

Saints by 0.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Falcons -1.5

Falcons -1.5 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Sept. 29

Sept. 29 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Dolphins +1.5 vs. Titans

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins
Projected Winner & Margin: Dolphins by 5.0 points
Spread: Titans -1.5
Time: 7:30 PM ET
Date: Sept. 30
TV Channel: ESPN

Dolphins by 5.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Titans -1.5

Titans -1.5 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Sept. 30

Sept. 30 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Steelers -2 vs. Colts

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts
Projected Winner & Margin: Steelers by 4.5 points
Spread: Steelers -2
Time: 1:00 PM ET
Date: Sept. 29
TV Channel: CBS

Steelers by 4.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Steelers -2

Steelers -2 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Sept. 29

Sept. 29 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Buccaneers +2.5 vs. Eagles

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Projected Winner & Margin: Buccaneers by 2.5 points
Spread: Eagles -2.5
Time: 1:00 PM ET
Date: Sept. 29
TV Channel: FOX

Buccaneers by 2.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Eagles -2.5

Eagles -2.5 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Sept. 29

Sept. 29 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Vikings +2.5 vs. Packers

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers
Projected Winner & Margin: Packers by 1.2 points
Spread: Packers -2.5
Time: 1:00 PM ET
Date: Sept. 29
TV Channel: CBS

Packers by 1.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Packers -2.5

Packers -2.5 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Sept. 29

Sept. 29 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Bills +2.5 vs. Ravens

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens
Projected Winner & Margin: Ravens by 1.0 points
Spread: Ravens -2.5
Time: 8:20 PM ET
Date: Sept. 29
TV Channel: NBC

Ravens by 1.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Ravens -2.5

Ravens -2.5 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Date: Sept. 29

Sept. 29 TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Rams +3 vs. Bears

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at Chicago Bears

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at Chicago Bears
Projected Winner & Margin: Rams by 1.1 points
Spread: Bears -3
Time: 1:00 PM ET
Date: Sept. 29
TV Channel: FOX

Rams by 1.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Bears -3

Bears -3 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Sept. 29

Sept. 29 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Cardinals -3.5 vs. Commanders

Matchup: Washington Commanders at Arizona Cardinals

Matchup: Washington Commanders at Arizona Cardinals
Projected Winner & Margin: Cardinals by 7.3 points
Spread: Cardinals -3.5
Time: 4:05 PM ET
Date: Sept. 29
TV Channel: FOX

Cardinals by 7.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Cardinals -3.5

Cardinals -3.5 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Date: Sept. 29

Sept. 29 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Seahawks +3.5 vs. Lions

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions
Projected Winner & Margin: Lions by 2.9 points
Spread: Lions -3.5
Time: 8:15 PM ET
Date: Sept. 30
TV Channel: ABC

Lions by 2.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Lions -3.5

Lions -3.5 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Date: Sept. 30

Sept. 30 TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Panthers +4.5 vs. Bengals

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Carolina Panthers

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Carolina Panthers
Projected Winner & Margin: Panthers by 0.9 points
Spread: Bengals -4.5
Time: 1:00 PM ET
Date: Sept. 29
TV Channel: FOX

Panthers by 0.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Bengals -4.5

Bengals -4.5 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Sept. 29

Sept. 29 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Giants +5.5 vs. Cowboys

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants Projected Winner & Margin: Cowboys by 1.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Cowboys by 1.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Cowboys -5.5

Cowboys -5.5 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Date: Sept. 26

Sept. 26 TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Texans -7 vs. Jaguars

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans
Projected Winner & Margin: Texans by 8.5 points
Spread: Texans -7
Time: 1:00 PM ET
Date: Sept. 29
TV Channel: CBS

Texans by 8.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Texans -7

Texans -7 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Sept. 29

Sept. 29 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Broncos +7.5 vs. Jets

Matchup: Denver Broncos at New York Jets

Matchup: Denver Broncos at New York Jets
Projected Winner & Margin: Broncos by 1.3 points
Spread: Jets -7.5
Time: 1:00 PM ET
Date: Sept. 29
TV Channel: CBS

Broncos by 1.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Jets -7.5

Jets -7.5 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Sept. 29

Sept. 29 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Chargers +8 vs. Chiefs

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers
Projected Winner & Margin: Chargers by 2.4 points
Spread: Chiefs -8
Time: 4:25 PM ET
Date: Sept. 29
TV Channel: CBS

Chargers by 2.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Chiefs -8

Chiefs -8 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Date: Sept. 29

Sept. 29 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: 49ers -10 vs. Patriots

Matchup: New England Patriots at San Francisco 49ers

Matchup: New England Patriots at San Francisco 49ers
Projected Winner & Margin: 49ers by 10.6 points
Spread: 49ers -10
Time: 4:05 PM ET
Date: Sept. 29
TV Channel: FOX

49ers by 10.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: 49ers -10

49ers -10 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Date: Sept. 29

Sept. 29 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.