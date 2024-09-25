NFL Week 4 Computer Predictions, Best Bets, Over/Under Picks
Published 12:18 am Wednesday, September 25, 2024
If you’re looking for the best wager to make among the 16 NFL matchups in Week 4, we’re going with the Chargers at +8 in terms of the point spreads. Don’t stop there, though — scroll down, because we have lots more tips, which you could use in a parlay.
Best Week 4 Spread Bets
Jump to Matchup:
CLE-LV | NO-ATL | TEN-MIA | PIT-IND | PHI-TB
Pick: Raiders -1 vs. Browns
- Matchup: Cleveland Browns at Las Vegas Raiders
- Projected Winner & Margin: Raiders by 6.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Raiders -1
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 29
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Saints +1.5 vs. Falcons
- Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons
- Projected Winner & Margin: Saints by 0.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Falcons -1.5
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 29
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Dolphins +1.5 vs. Titans
- Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins
- Projected Winner & Margin: Dolphins by 5.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Titans -1.5
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 30
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Steelers -2 vs. Colts
- Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts
- Projected Winner & Margin: Steelers by 4.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Steelers -2
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 29
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Buccaneers +2.5 vs. Eagles
- Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Projected Winner & Margin: Buccaneers by 2.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Eagles -2.5
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 29
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Week 4 Total Bets
Jump to Matchup:
Over 46.5 – Bills vs. Ravens
- Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens
- Projected Total: 51.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 29
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Under 39 – Chiefs vs. Chargers
- Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers
- Projected Total: 38.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 29
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Under 43.5 – Vikings vs. Packers
- Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers
- Projected Total: 41.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 29
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Over 42.5 – Saints vs. Falcons
- Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons
- Projected Total: 42.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 29
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Under 40 – Steelers vs. Colts
- Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts
- Projected Total: 32.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 29
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
