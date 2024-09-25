Loving the land and its people Published 1:30 pm Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Loving the land

and its people

By Jan Penton Miller

Columnist

The smoky hues of the distant hills never fail to thrill me. My favorite daughter,

Melinda, and I are out for a day of rambling in the beautiful mountains of east

Tennessee.

After a long Sunday drive from about as far south as possible, today the wheels

are turning again. Melinda and I have a lot in common, and keeping the roads hot

is one of them.

Today our ramble will take us to Jonesborough, TN. It is a small town nestled in

the Appalachian Mountains, and the residents take pride in Jonesborough’s

natural beauty. The charming architecture and welcoming spirit attracts visitors

from far and wide to the oldest town in Tennessee.

According to travel magazine, Fifty Grande’s, this little piece of heaven is the

“Coolest Small City in Tennessee”. As we drive along the winding, country roads

on our way the trees have a subtle hint of the glorious waves of color to come.

Melinda and I are both feeling way cool by just going.

We pass goldenrod covered fields and fences on our way along with weathered

tobacco barns still standing from days gone by. I can almost feel the people of

these hills as I think of the hardy settlers who once hunted and blazed trails here.

Daniel Boone was one of perhaps the most famous, and the town named after

him is not far away.

Boone, North Carolina, is a little over an hour from here and is tucked away in

the Blue Ridge Mountains of western North Carolina.

That famous buckskin wearing mountain man, Daniel Boone, first passed

through the area in 1760. He became a frequent visitor on his numerous hunting

trips and made quite the impression on the people of the area, so much so that

eventually their community became an incorporated town, which they named

after him.

As could be expected Boone has grown and changed from the days of the first

settlers. Today it is home to Appalachian State University. I think I have talked

myself into another ramble!

My dad was an American History and English teacher so I think it’s fair to say

that my love of words and our beautiful country came through my bloodline. I find

it so hard to understand the way many people seem to have no love of country.

Many also use words in such a gross and spiteful way.

I miss the days when you could watch television without hearing coarse words.

Last night we watched the old movie starring Jimmy Stewart entitled “Mr. Smith

Goes to Washington”.

I actually cried at the end when he portrayed a man so firm in his beliefs and love

for our great land that he would go against the status quo and fight for what was

right.

There have always been challenges in our nation, and there always will be. But I

choose not to forget the Christian faith and values our nation’s first citizens

fought so valiantly for. The fight isn’t over. Please go to the polls and vote your

conscience.