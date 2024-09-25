Find room for Angelonia Angelface series in gardens Published 2:13 pm Wednesday, September 25, 2024

1 of 3

By Eddie Smith

MSU Extension Service

On a recent visit to the Mississippi State University South Mississippi Branch Experiment Station in Poplarville, I was captivated by the beauty of the Angelonia plants in their display gardens.

The Angelonia Angelface series truly impressed me with their snapdragon-like flowers and versatility in various garden and landscape settings.

One variety that really stood out to me was Angelface Wedgwood Pink. Its soft, delicate blooms feature a gentle mix of pink and white, with subtle shading that gives them a refined, romantic quality. I noticed hints of lavender and blush in the petals, which added depth to the color scheme.

In my opinion, Wedgwood Pink creates a serene, airy atmosphere when used in garden borders or flower beds, contrasting beautifully with the plant’s deep green, lance-shaped foliage. The pastel hues of the blooms against the dark leaves makes a gentle yet striking display.

I can easily see this variety softening the look of harsher, more structured plantings or bringing a calming vibe to container arrangements.

Another variety I admired was Angelface Perfectly Pink. Its vivid flowers are slightly larger than other Angelonia varieties, and I was particularly impressed by the way the rich pink tones deepen toward the center of the blooms, adding dimension and intensity.

The larger flowers give Perfectly Pink a commanding presence in garden beds or containers, and I think it would work perfectly as a colorful focal point. The bright pink contrasts well with other bold colors like purple or red, but also shines when paired with softer tones like whites or pastels. This creates a dynamic garden palette.

I also found Angelface White to be absolutely elegant.

Its pure white flowers stood out with a clean, crisp appearance. The flowers often feature a faint hint of yellow or green in the center, giving them a subtle complexity that adds sophistication to their simple beauty.

In my view, Angelface White brings freshness and brightness to the garden, especially when planted in large groups. The flowers have an airy, delicate quality that makes them perfect for creating a minimalist garden design. I think they would effectively offset bolder, brighter colors or simply add a cool, refreshing contrast to garden borders or containers.

Angelface Blue caught my attention for its cool tones. The rich blue to purple-blue flowers often feature a lighter-colored eye in the center. This stunning contrast enhances the flower’s visual appeal. The calming color of Angelface Blue makes it a fantastic focal point in the landscape.

Angelface Blue pairs beautifully with complementary colors like soft whites and pale yellows or provides a striking contrast to warmer tones like pinks and oranges. The blooms rise above the plant’s glossy, deep green foliage, creating a layered effect that adds richness to garden beds or containers.

What I appreciate most about the Angelface series is their resilience and low-maintenance nature.

These plants are heat- and drought-tolerant, thriving in full sun and blooming continuously throughout the warm months. Their ease of care makes them an excellent choice for gardeners. They also attract pollinators like bees and butterflies, adding to their ecological value.

The Angelface series offers a variety of colors and forms that are beautiful and versatile. They thrive in everything from formal garden beds to casual containers.

If you’re ever in Poplarville, Mississippi in the summer, I highly recommend visiting the MSU South Mississippi Branch Experiment Station to see these remarkable plants in full bloom.