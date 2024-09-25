Ending Souptember on a delicious note Published 4:35 pm Wednesday, September 25, 2024

By Kara Kimbrough

Food Columnist

It’s been entertaining, to say the least, to watch grownups bicker on the internet this week over

whether or not gumbo and chili should be considered soup.

I’ll be honest, I have better things to do with my time than argue about such trivial things. I’m too

busy looking over my list of soups, stews, chilis and gumbos and deciding which one to make

first.

First up…I made a pot of chili topped by a layer of cornbread. This is something I’ve never done

and I must say, it looked nice fresh from the oven.

However, once I dipped into the bowl, the cornbread sunk into the chili. I think I’ll go back to my

regular routine of cooking chili and THEN baking a skillet of cornbread – separately.

Second, I found a “no chopping needed” taco soup recipe that turned out perfectly. And while

it’s definitely not a soup or stew, a friend sent me a recipe for baked sweet onion dip that is

simply too delicious not to share.

Soup, stew, gumbo or chili – however you want to categorize them is fine with me. Just don’t let

Souptember pass you by without trying at least one of these delicious dishes.

No Chopping Needed Crockpot Chicken Taco Soup

1 cup mild salsa

1 small onion, diced fine

15-ounce can black beans, rinsed and drained OR

15 ounce can pinto beans, rinsed and drained

15 ounce can corn, drained

14.5 ounce can petite diced tomatoes

3 tablespoons homemade taco seasoning, or store-bought

2 cups low sodium chicken broth

1-pound boneless skinless chicken breasts

8-ounce block cream cheese

Optional toppings: cilantro, plain Greek yogurt or sour cream, grated cheese, avocado, green

onion, tortilla chips

Place salsa, black beans or pinto beans, corn, diced tomatoes, taco seasoning and chicken

broth in slow cooker. Stir to combine. Place chicken into the slow cooker and completely cover it

with the liquid and other ingredients.

Cover and cook on low for 6 hours. Remove chicken and shred or cut into bite-size pieces. Stir

chicken back into the soup, then add divided bar of dream cheese, stirring to combine. Cover

and cook several more minutes until cream cheese is thoroughly melted. Stir well and serve

with additional toppings, if desired.

Serve with toppings as desired.

Sweet Onion Baked Dip

2 sweet onions, diced

2 cups mayonnaise

16 ounces shredded Swiss cheese

Salt and ground black pepper to taste

¼ cup mozzarella cheese for topping

Preheat oven to 400 degrees and lightly grease an 8″ x 8″ baking dish. In a medium bowl, mix

the first five ingredients together until fully incorporated. Transfer the mixture to the baking dish,

spread with a spatula and top with mozzarella cheese. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until the

cheese is bubbly and lightly browned.

Remove from the oven. Serve warm with crackers or chips.