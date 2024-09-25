Calvin Ridley Fantasy Projections: Week 4 vs. the Dolphins Published 9:50 pm Wednesday, September 25, 2024

In Week 4 (Monday at 7:30 PM ET), WR Calvin Ridley and the Tennessee Titans will face the Miami Dolphins, who have the 12th-ranked passing defense in the league (182.7 yards conceded per game).

When setting your fantasy football lineup this week, is Ridley worth inserting into your starting lineup? For insights into his tilt versus the Dolphins, we’ve got you covered.

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins

Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins Projected Fantasy Points: 7.6

7.6 Game Day & Time: September 30, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

September 30, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 8 7 3 50 0 Week 2 @Jets 24.7 6 4 77 1 Week 3 @Packers 1.9 3 1 9 0

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Stats

Ridley has 26.6 fantasy points (8.9 per game), 23rd at his position and 93rd in the league.

Looking at his previous game, last week against the Green Bay Packers, Ridley put up a stat line of: one catch, nine yards. He ended up with 0.9 fantasy points.

