Blowing blooms with a British accent Published 3:30 pm Wednesday, September 25, 2024

By Bonnie Brown

Columnist

You all may recall that we have a lovely Crepe Myrtle near our front porch. It’s a

beautiful, healthy tree that is full of blooms all summer long. Those blooms drift across

the porch almost as if snowflakes. I have a lawn blower that I use to blow the Crepe

Myrtle “snowflake” blooms off the porch. This begins in late spring and continues into

the fall. Then, the leaves fall. They, too, become the target of my blower.

I say all this to share with you that my husband Tom swears he hears a neighbor (or

perhaps neighbors) shout “Thar she blows” when I fire up the blower! However, I have

never heard any such utterance except from my husband. It’s just a thing with me. The

blooms get tracked into the house and I simply don’t want to see the blooms settle on

the porch.

I am known to blow them off even in the rain. I do this because if the rain stops and the

sun comes out, these blasted blooms attach themselves to the concrete porch as if they

are glued down. But if the surface is wet, the blooms easily glide right off when I use the

blower.

Now, here’s the strange part. I have shared with you all that I talk to myself—a lot. I do

this as a means to remind me of chores or things I want to remember and saying things

out loud helps me to do this.

Remember when we had all those days of rain not long ago? I was out in a fine mist

with the blower and realized that I was “talking” to the blooms and for whatever reason,

I lapsed into a British accent, calling the blooms the “bloody blooms!” So, what does

this mean?

Perhaps I have developed multiple personalities? Maybe I’ve gone totally wacky, loopy,

or dotty? Completely unbalanced? Do I have other traits that indicate that I’ve slipped

away from the mothership?

Let’s review. I noticed long ago that I am most comfortable when all the jars and

containers in our pantry are labels forward. Same for the refrigerator. Do I lapse into

nonsensical verbalization if things get out of order? No, I do not. I simply give the

offending product a twist and get it back in sync with the other nearly-perfectly items

that are labels forward.

I admit that I can fold fitted sheets—and that I iron my pillowcases. I have a few more

idiosyncrasies that I best not mention in case there might be a mental health

professional who reads my column.

So, back to my lawn blower. I mentioned to Tom that perhaps the Crepe Myrtle had

lived a long happy life and that perhaps we should simply cut it down. He asked “Why?”

Good question, I thought. I couldn’t really justify cutting the tree down (not that I could

cut it down). However, Tom did mention to me that he kept his ears open for the sound

of the motors of our various pieces of equipment and that he would rescue the tree if

necessary.

Did I mention that when the blooms are done, the Crepe Myrtle sheds its leaves, and the

leaves have to be blown off the porch? Not to worry. Tom keeps a pretty watchful eye

on me in order to protect the tree. We’ll see if the tree survives the brutal winter I’m

predicting. Stay tuned.