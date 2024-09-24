WNBA Betting Picks: Tuesday, Sept. 24 Published 12:38 am Tuesday, September 24, 2024

Need help with your wagers on today’s WNBA slate? Don’t worry. You’ll find computer projections for the spread and total of every game, plus more information for each matchup, below.

WNBA Picks Today – Sept. 24

Atlanta Dream at New York Liberty

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Liberty (-12.5)

Liberty (-12.5) Total Pick: Over (156.5)

Over (156.5) Prediction: Liberty 87, Dream 73

How to Watch

Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Seattle Storm at Las Vegas Aces

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Storm (+9)

Storm (+9) Total Pick: Over (160.5)

Over (160.5) Prediction: Aces 85, Storm 80

How to Watch

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

