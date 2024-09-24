Steelers, Saints, Week 4 NFL Power Rankings

Published 6:18 am Tuesday, September 24, 2024

By Data Skrive

Week 4 of the NFL season is here. To see how each team stacks up against the rest of the league, check out our power rankings below.

NFL Power Rankings

1. Pittsburgh Steelers

  • Current Record: 3-0 | Projected Record: 17-0
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3500
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd
  • Last Game: W 20-10 vs Chargers

Next Game

  • Week 4 Opponent: @ Colts
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 29
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

2. New Orleans Saints

  • Current Record: 2-1 | Projected Record: 12-5
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3500
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th
  • Last Game: L 15-12 vs Eagles

Next Game

  • Week 4 Opponent: @ Falcons
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 29
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

3. Buffalo Bills

  • Current Record: 3-0 | Projected Record: 13-4
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +800
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 31st
  • Last Game: W 47-10 vs Jaguars

Next Game

  • Week 4 Opponent: @ Ravens
  • Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 29
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

4. San Francisco 49ers

  • Current Record: 1-2 | Projected Record: 11-6
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +700
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th
  • Last Game: L 27-24 vs Rams

Next Game

  • Week 4 Opponent: Patriots
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 29
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

5. Minnesota Vikings

  • Current Record: 3-0 | Projected Record: 13-4
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th
  • Last Game: W 34-7 vs Texans

Next Game

  • Week 4 Opponent: @ Packers
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 29
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

6. Kansas City Chiefs

  • Current Record: 3-0 | Projected Record: 12-5
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +425
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th
  • Last Game: W 22-17 vs Falcons

Next Game

  • Week 4 Opponent: @ Chargers
  • Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 29
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

7. Denver Broncos

  • Current Record: 1-2 | Projected Record: 11-6
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +30000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd
  • Last Game: W 26-7 vs Buccaneers

Next Game

  • Week 4 Opponent: @ Jets
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 29
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

8. Los Angeles Chargers

  • Current Record: 2-1 | Projected Record: 12-5
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th
  • Last Game: L 20-10 vs Steelers

Next Game

  • Week 4 Opponent: Chiefs
  • Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 29
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

9. Baltimore Ravens

  • Current Record: 1-2 | Projected Record: 10-7
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1400
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd
  • Last Game: W 28-25 vs Cowboys

Next Game

  • Week 4 Opponent: Bills
  • Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 29
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

10. Seattle Seahawks

  • Current Record: 3-0 | Projected Record: 12-5
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th
  • Last Game: W 24-3 vs Dolphins

Next Game

  • Week 4 Opponent: @ Lions
  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Monday, Sept. 30
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

11. Philadelphia Eagles

  • Current Record: 2-1 | Projected Record: 11-6
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1200
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th
  • Last Game: W 15-12 vs Saints

Next Game

  • Week 4 Opponent: @ Buccaneers
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 29
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

12. Detroit Lions

  • Current Record: 2-1 | Projected Record: 11-6
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1200
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th
  • Last Game: W 20-13 vs Cardinals

Next Game

  • Week 4 Opponent: Seahawks
  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Monday, Sept. 30
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

13. Green Bay Packers

  • Current Record: 2-1 | Projected Record: 12-5
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd
  • Last Game: W 30-14 vs Titans

Next Game

  • Week 4 Opponent: Vikings
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 29
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

14. Los Angeles Rams

  • Current Record: 1-2 | Projected Record: 12-5
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th
  • Last Game: W 27-24 vs 49ers

Next Game

  • Week 4 Opponent: @ Bears
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 29
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • Current Record: 2-1 | Projected Record: 11-6
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th
  • Last Game: L 26-7 vs Broncos

Next Game

  • Week 4 Opponent: Eagles
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 29
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

16. Atlanta Falcons

  • Current Record: 1-2 | Projected Record: 9-8
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st
  • Last Game: L 22-17 vs Chiefs

Next Game

  • Week 4 Opponent: Saints
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 29
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

17. Houston Texans

  • Current Record: 2-1 | Projected Record: 11-6
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1200
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th
  • Last Game: L 34-7 vs Vikings

Next Game

  • Week 4 Opponent: Jaguars
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 29
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

18. Arizona Cardinals

  • Current Record: 1-2 | Projected Record: 8-9
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +8000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th
  • Last Game: L 20-13 vs Lions

Next Game

  • Week 4 Opponent: Commanders
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 29
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

19. Dallas Cowboys

  • Current Record: 1-2 | Projected Record: 11-6
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2200
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th
  • Last Game: L 28-25 vs Ravens

Next Game

  • Week 4 Opponent: @ Giants
  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, Sept. 26
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

20. Las Vegas Raiders

  • Current Record: 1-2 | Projected Record: 4-13
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th
  • Last Game: L 36-22 vs Panthers

Next Game

  • Week 4 Opponent: Browns
  • Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 29
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

21. New York Jets

  • Current Record: 2-1 | Projected Record: 6-11
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1600
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th
  • Last Game: W 24-3 vs Patriots

Next Game

  • Week 4 Opponent: Broncos
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 29
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

22. Indianapolis Colts

  • Current Record: 1-2 | Projected Record: 5-12
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st
  • Last Game: W 21-16 vs Bears

Next Game

  • Week 4 Opponent: Steelers
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 29
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

23. Cincinnati Bengals

  • Current Record: 0-3 | Projected Record: 2-15
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2500
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th
  • Last Game: L 38-33 vs Commanders

Next Game

  • Week 4 Opponent: @ Panthers
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 29
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

24. Miami Dolphins

  • Current Record: 1-2 | Projected Record: 6-11
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th
  • Last Game: L 24-3 vs Seahawks

Next Game

  • Week 4 Opponent: Titans
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Monday, Sept. 30
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

25. Chicago Bears

  • Current Record: 1-2 | Projected Record: 4-13
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th
  • Last Game: L 21-16 vs Colts

Next Game

  • Week 4 Opponent: Rams
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 29
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

26. New England Patriots

  • Current Record: 1-2 | Projected Record: 5-12
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +30000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th
  • Last Game: L 24-3 vs Jets

Next Game

  • Week 4 Opponent: @ 49ers
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 29
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

27. Carolina Panthers

  • Current Record: 1-2 | Projected Record: 3-14
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +75000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th
  • Last Game: W 36-22 vs Raiders

Next Game

  • Week 4 Opponent: Bengals
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 29
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

28. Cleveland Browns

  • Current Record: 1-2 | Projected Record: 3-14
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 32nd
  • Last Game: L 21-15 vs Giants

Next Game

  • Week 4 Opponent: @ Raiders
  • Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 29
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

29. Tennessee Titans

  • Current Record: 0-3 | Projected Record: 4-13
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +30000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th
  • Last Game: L 30-14 vs Packers

Next Game

  • Week 4 Opponent: @ Dolphins
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Monday, Sept. 30
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

30. New York Giants

  • Current Record: 1-2 | Projected Record: 4-13
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +30000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th
  • Last Game: W 21-15 vs Browns

Next Game

  • Week 4 Opponent: Cowboys
  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, Sept. 26
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

31. Washington Commanders

  • Current Record: 2-1 | Projected Record: 6-11
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th
  • Last Game: W 38-33 vs Bengals

Next Game

  • Week 4 Opponent: @ Cardinals
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 29
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

32. Jacksonville Jaguars

  • Current Record: 0-3 | Projected Record: 1-16
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th
  • Last Game: L 47-10 vs Bills

Next Game

  • Week 4 Opponent: @ Texans
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 29
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Rankings derived from a team-strength based algorithm.

