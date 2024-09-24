MLB Betting Lines and Picks Today | Sept. 25 Published 8:34 pm Tuesday, September 24, 2024

In a Wednesday MLB slate that includes a lot of thrilling matchups, the San Diego Padres versus the Los Angeles Dodgers is a game to watch.

Ahead of Wednesday’s MLB games, here’s an in-depth peek at the betting odds.

MLB Betting Info Today – Sept. 25

Seattle Mariners (81-76) at Houston Astros (85-72)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Astros

Astros Moneyline Underdog: Mariners

Mariners Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Astros 5, Mariners 4

Astros 5, Mariners 4 Moneyline Pick: Astros () over the Mariners ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: SCHN

SCHN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Astros Starter: Yusei Kikuchi (9-9, 4.19 ERA)

Yusei Kikuchi (9-9, 4.19 ERA) Mariners Starter: George Kirby (13-11, 3.6 ERA)

Chicago Cubs (80-77) at Philadelphia Phillies (93-64)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Phillies -190

Phillies -190 Moneyline Underdog: Cubs +155

Cubs +155 Total: 8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Phillies 5, Cubs 4

Phillies 5, Cubs 4 Moneyline Pick: Phillies (-190) over the Cubs (+155)

Phillies (-190) over the Cubs (+155) Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez (11-9, 3.25 ERA)

Cristopher Sanchez (11-9, 3.25 ERA) Cubs Starter: Javier Assad (7-5, 3.34 ERA)

Cincinnati Reds (76-82) at Cleveland Guardians (91-67)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Guardians -150

Guardians -150 Moneyline Underdog: Reds +125

Reds +125 Total: 8.5 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under)

8.5 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under) Prediction: Guardians 5, Reds 4

Guardians 5, Reds 4 Moneyline Pick: Guardians (-150) over the Reds (+125)

Guardians (-150) over the Reds (+125) Total Pick: Under 8.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Guardians Starter: Joey Cantillo (2-3, 4.63 ERA)

Joey Cantillo (2-3, 4.63 ERA) Reds Starter: Jakob Junis (4-0, 2.61 ERA)

Milwaukee Brewers (89-67) at Pittsburgh Pirates (73-83)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Brewers -150

Brewers -150 Moneyline Underdog: Pirates +125

Pirates +125 Total: 7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Brewers 5, Pirates 4

Brewers 5, Pirates 4 Moneyline Pick: Brewers (-150) over the Pirates (+125)

Brewers (-150) over the Pirates (+125) Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz (6-6, 3.43 ERA)

Luis Ortiz (6-6, 3.43 ERA) Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta (11-8, 3.69 ERA)

Tampa Bay Rays (78-79) at Detroit Tigers (83-74)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Tigers -115

Tigers -115 Moneyline Underdog: Rays -105

Rays -105 Total: 8 Runs (-105 to go over, -125 to go under)

8 Runs (-105 to go over, -125 to go under) Prediction: Tigers 5, Rays 4

Tigers 5, Rays 4 Moneyline Pick: Tigers (-115) over the Rays (-105)

Tigers (-115) over the Rays (-105) Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Tigers Starter: Keider Montero (6-6, 4.86 ERA)

Keider Montero (6-6, 4.86 ERA) Rays Starter: Zack Littell (8-9, 3.56 ERA)

Kansas City Royals (82-74) at Washington Nationals (69-87)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Royals

Royals Moneyline Underdog: Nationals

Nationals Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Royals 6, Nationals 5

Royals 6, Nationals 5 Moneyline Pick: Royals () over the Nationals ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 6:45 PM ET

6:45 PM ET Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Nationals Starter: DJ Herz (4-8, 4.3 ERA)

DJ Herz (4-8, 4.3 ERA) Royals Starter: Michael Lorenzen (7-6, 3.43 ERA)

Baltimore Orioles (86-70) at New York Yankees (92-64)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Moneyline Underdog: Orioles

Orioles Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Yankees 5, Orioles 4

Yankees 5, Orioles 4 Moneyline Pick: Yankees () over the Orioles ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr. (9-10, 3.77 ERA)

Nestor Cortes Jr. (9-10, 3.77 ERA) Orioles Starter: Zach Eflin (10-9, 3.53 ERA)

Boston Red Sox (79-78) at Toronto Blue Jays (73-84)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Blue Jays -145

Blue Jays -145 Moneyline Underdog: Red Sox +120

Red Sox +120 Total: 8 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)

8 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under) Prediction: Blue Jays 5, Red Sox 4

Blue Jays 5, Red Sox 4 Moneyline Pick: Blue Jays (-145) over the Red Sox (+120)

Blue Jays (-145) over the Red Sox (+120) Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman (13-11, 3.91 ERA)

Kevin Gausman (13-11, 3.91 ERA) Red Sox Starter: Richard Fitts (0-0, 0 ERA)

New York Mets (87-69) at Atlanta Braves (85-71)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -190

Braves -190 Moneyline Underdog: Mets +155

Mets +155 Total: 7.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)

7.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under) Prediction: Braves 4, Mets 3

Braves 4, Mets 3 Moneyline Pick: Braves (-190) over the Mets (+155)

Braves (-190) over the Mets (+155) Total Pick: Under 7.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Braves Starter: Chris Sale (18-3, 2.38 ERA)

Chris Sale (18-3, 2.38 ERA) Mets Starter: David Peterson (9-3, 3.08 ERA)

Los Angeles Angels (63-93) at Chicago White Sox (36-120)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Angels -120

Angels -120 Moneyline Underdog: White Sox +100

White Sox +100 Total: 8.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)

8.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under) Prediction: Angels 6, White Sox 5

Angels 6, White Sox 5 Moneyline Pick: Angels (-120) over the White Sox (+100)

Angels (-120) over the White Sox (+100) Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois White Sox Starter: Davis Martin (0-5, 4.27 ERA)

Davis Martin (0-5, 4.27 ERA) Angels Starter: José Suarez (1-2, 6.08 ERA)

Miami Marlins (57-99) at Minnesota Twins (81-75)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Twins -200

Twins -200 Moneyline Underdog: Marlins +165

Marlins +165 Total: 8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Twins 5, Marlins 4

Twins 5, Marlins 4 Moneyline Pick: Twins (-200) over the Marlins (+165)

Twins (-200) over the Marlins (+165) Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Venue: Target Field

Target Field Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Twins Starter: Simeon Woods Richardson (5-5, 4 ERA)

Simeon Woods Richardson (5-5, 4 ERA) Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera (4-8, 5.12 ERA)

St. Louis Cardinals (79-77) at Colorado Rockies (60-96)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Cardinals -140

Cardinals -140 Moneyline Underdog: Rockies +115

Rockies +115 Total: 10 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

10 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Cardinals 6, Rockies 5

Cardinals 6, Rockies 5 Moneyline Pick: Cardinals (-140) over the Rockies (+115)

Cardinals (-140) over the Rockies (+115) Total Pick: Over 10 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber (5-11, 4.67 ERA)

Austin Gomber (5-11, 4.67 ERA) Cardinals Starter: Erick Fedde (8-9, 3.38 ERA)

Texas Rangers (74-82) at Oakland Athletics (67-89)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Athletics -120

Athletics -120 Moneyline Underdog: Rangers +100

Rangers +100 Total: 7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Athletics 4, Rangers 3

Athletics 4, Rangers 3 Moneyline Pick: Athletics (100) over the Rangers (-120)

Athletics (100) over the Rangers (-120) Total Pick: Under 7.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Athletics Starter: Brady Basso (1-0, 2.33 ERA)

Brady Basso (1-0, 2.33 ERA) Rangers Starter: Cody Bradford (6-3, 3.59 ERA)

San Francisco Giants (78-79) at Arizona Diamondbacks (87-70)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Diamondbacks -225

Diamondbacks -225 Moneyline Underdog: Giants +185

Giants +185 Total: 8.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)

8.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under) Prediction: Diamondbacks 5, Giants 4

Diamondbacks 5, Giants 4 Moneyline Pick: Diamondbacks (-225) over the Giants (+185)

Diamondbacks (-225) over the Giants (+185) Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: ARID

ARID Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen (13-6, 3.74 ERA)

Zac Gallen (13-6, 3.74 ERA) Giants Starter: Mason Black (1-4, 5.88 ERA)

San Diego Padres (90-66) at Los Angeles Dodgers (93-63)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Dodgers -145

Dodgers -145 Moneyline Underdog: Padres +120

Padres +120 Total: 7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Dodgers 5, Padres 4

Dodgers 5, Padres 4 Moneyline Pick: Dodgers (-145) over the Padres (+120)

Dodgers (-145) over the Padres (+120) Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Dodgers Starter: Jack Flaherty (13-7, 3.1 ERA)

Jack Flaherty (13-7, 3.1 ERA) Padres Starter: Dylan Cease (14-11, 3.42 ERA)

