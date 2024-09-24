MLB Betting Lines and Picks Today | Sept. 25
Published 8:34 pm Tuesday, September 24, 2024
In a Wednesday MLB slate that includes a lot of thrilling matchups, the San Diego Padres versus the Los Angeles Dodgers is a game to watch.
Ahead of Wednesday’s MLB games, here’s an in-depth peek at the betting odds.
Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
MLB Betting Info Today – Sept. 25
Seattle Mariners (81-76) at Houston Astros (85-72)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Astros
- Moneyline Underdog: Mariners
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Astros 5, Mariners 4
- Moneyline Pick: Astros () over the Mariners ()
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SCHN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Astros Starter: Yusei Kikuchi (9-9, 4.19 ERA)
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby (13-11, 3.6 ERA)
Chicago Cubs (80-77) at Philadelphia Phillies (93-64)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Phillies -190
- Moneyline Underdog: Cubs +155
- Total: 8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Phillies 5, Cubs 4
- Moneyline Pick: Phillies (-190) over the Cubs (+155)
- Total Pick: Over 8 Runs
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez (11-9, 3.25 ERA)
- Cubs Starter: Javier Assad (7-5, 3.34 ERA)
Get tickets for any MLB game this season at StubHub.
Cincinnati Reds (76-82) at Cleveland Guardians (91-67)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Guardians -150
- Moneyline Underdog: Reds +125
- Total: 8.5 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under)
- Prediction: Guardians 5, Reds 4
- Moneyline Pick: Guardians (-150) over the Reds (+125)
- Total Pick: Under 8.5 Runs
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Guardians Starter: Joey Cantillo (2-3, 4.63 ERA)
- Reds Starter: Jakob Junis (4-0, 2.61 ERA)
Milwaukee Brewers (89-67) at Pittsburgh Pirates (73-83)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Brewers -150
- Moneyline Underdog: Pirates +125
- Total: 7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Brewers 5, Pirates 4
- Moneyline Pick: Brewers (-150) over the Pirates (+125)
- Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Venue: PNC Park
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz (6-6, 3.43 ERA)
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta (11-8, 3.69 ERA)
Tampa Bay Rays (78-79) at Detroit Tigers (83-74)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Tigers -115
- Moneyline Underdog: Rays -105
- Total: 8 Runs (-105 to go over, -125 to go under)
- Prediction: Tigers 5, Rays 4
- Moneyline Pick: Tigers (-115) over the Rays (-105)
- Total Pick: Over 8 Runs
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Tigers Starter: Keider Montero (6-6, 4.86 ERA)
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell (8-9, 3.56 ERA)
Watch MLB on Fubo and Apple TV+
Kansas City Royals (82-74) at Washington Nationals (69-87)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Royals
- Moneyline Underdog: Nationals
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Royals 6, Nationals 5
- Moneyline Pick: Royals () over the Nationals ()
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- Nationals Starter: DJ Herz (4-8, 4.3 ERA)
- Royals Starter: Michael Lorenzen (7-6, 3.43 ERA)
Baltimore Orioles (86-70) at New York Yankees (92-64)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Yankees
- Moneyline Underdog: Orioles
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Yankees 5, Orioles 4
- Moneyline Pick: Yankees () over the Orioles ()
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: YES
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr. (9-10, 3.77 ERA)
- Orioles Starter: Zach Eflin (10-9, 3.53 ERA)
Boston Red Sox (79-78) at Toronto Blue Jays (73-84)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Blue Jays -145
- Moneyline Underdog: Red Sox +120
- Total: 8 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
- Prediction: Blue Jays 5, Red Sox 4
- Moneyline Pick: Blue Jays (-145) over the Red Sox (+120)
- Total Pick: Over 8 Runs
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman (13-11, 3.91 ERA)
- Red Sox Starter: Richard Fitts (0-0, 0 ERA)
New York Mets (87-69) at Atlanta Braves (85-71)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Braves -190
- Moneyline Underdog: Mets +155
- Total: 7.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
- Prediction: Braves 4, Mets 3
- Moneyline Pick: Braves (-190) over the Mets (+155)
- Total Pick: Under 7.5 Runs
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SNY
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Venue: Truist Park
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Braves Starter: Chris Sale (18-3, 2.38 ERA)
- Mets Starter: David Peterson (9-3, 3.08 ERA)
Los Angeles Angels (63-93) at Chicago White Sox (36-120)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Angels -120
- Moneyline Underdog: White Sox +100
- Total: 8.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)
- Prediction: Angels 6, White Sox 5
- Moneyline Pick: Angels (-120) over the White Sox (+100)
- Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSW
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- White Sox Starter: Davis Martin (0-5, 4.27 ERA)
- Angels Starter: José Suarez (1-2, 6.08 ERA)
Miami Marlins (57-99) at Minnesota Twins (81-75)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Twins -200
- Moneyline Underdog: Marlins +165
- Total: 8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Twins 5, Marlins 4
- Moneyline Pick: Twins (-200) over the Marlins (+165)
- Total Pick: Over 8 Runs
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Venue: Target Field
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Twins Starter: Simeon Woods Richardson (5-5, 4 ERA)
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera (4-8, 5.12 ERA)
St. Louis Cardinals (79-77) at Colorado Rockies (60-96)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Cardinals -140
- Moneyline Underdog: Rockies +115
- Total: 10 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Cardinals 6, Rockies 5
- Moneyline Pick: Cardinals (-140) over the Rockies (+115)
- Total Pick: Over 10 Runs
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Venue: Coors Field
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber (5-11, 4.67 ERA)
- Cardinals Starter: Erick Fedde (8-9, 3.38 ERA)
Texas Rangers (74-82) at Oakland Athletics (67-89)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Athletics -120
- Moneyline Underdog: Rangers +100
- Total: 7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Athletics 4, Rangers 3
- Moneyline Pick: Athletics (100) over the Rangers (-120)
- Total Pick: Under 7.5 Runs
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Location: Oakland, California
- Athletics Starter: Brady Basso (1-0, 2.33 ERA)
- Rangers Starter: Cody Bradford (6-3, 3.59 ERA)
San Francisco Giants (78-79) at Arizona Diamondbacks (87-70)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Diamondbacks -225
- Moneyline Underdog: Giants +185
- Total: 8.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
- Prediction: Diamondbacks 5, Giants 4
- Moneyline Pick: Diamondbacks (-225) over the Giants (+185)
- Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ARID
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Venue: Chase Field
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen (13-6, 3.74 ERA)
- Giants Starter: Mason Black (1-4, 5.88 ERA)
San Diego Padres (90-66) at Los Angeles Dodgers (93-63)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Dodgers -145
- Moneyline Underdog: Padres +120
- Total: 7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Dodgers 5, Padres 4
- Moneyline Pick: Dodgers (-145) over the Padres (+120)
- Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Dodgers Starter: Jack Flaherty (13-7, 3.1 ERA)
- Padres Starter: Dylan Cease (14-11, 3.42 ERA)
Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo.