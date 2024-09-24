How to Watch the WNBA Playoffs Today | Sept. 24

Published 1:48 am Tuesday, September 24, 2024

By Data Skrive

On a Tuesday WNBA playoff slate that features two compelling matchups, the Seattle Storm versus the Las Vegas Aces is one game in particular to watch.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games

Atlanta Dream at New York Liberty

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Barclays Center
  • Location: Brooklyn, New York

Seattle Storm at Las Vegas Aces

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena
  • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

