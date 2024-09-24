How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 24
Published 6:07 am Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Alec Burleson and the St. Louis Cardinals will play Brenton Doyle and the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday at Coors Field, at 8:40 p.m. ET.
Cardinals vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, September 24, 2024
- Time: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals are 24th in MLB play with 158 total home runs.
- St. Louis is 21st in baseball, slugging .388.
- The Cardinals’ .245 batting average ranks 13th in MLB.
- St. Louis has the No. 25 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.1 runs per game (635 total runs).
- The Cardinals’ .310 on-base percentage ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Cardinals strike out 8.1 times per game, the ninth-fewest mark in baseball.
- St. Louis has a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The pitching staff for St. Louis has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 19th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.258).
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Michael McGreevy (2-0) starts for the Cardinals, his second of the season.
- In his last time out — in relief on Wednesday — the righty tossed three scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while surrendering two hits.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/18/2024
|Pirates
|W 10-5
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Jake Woodford
|9/19/2024
|Pirates
|L 3-2
|Home
|Erick Fedde
|Luis Ortiz
|9/20/2024
|Guardians
|L 5-1
|Home
|Kyle Gibson
|Ben Lively
|9/21/2024
|Guardians
|W 6-5
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Matthew Boyd
|9/22/2024
|Guardians
|W 2-1
|Home
|Andre Pallante
|Gavin Williams
|9/24/2024
|Rockies
|–
|Away
|Michael McGreevy
|Ryan Feltner
|9/25/2024
|Rockies
|–
|Away
|Erick Fedde
|Austin Gomber
|9/26/2024
|Rockies
|–
|Away
|Kyle Gibson
|Kyle Freeland
|9/27/2024
|Giants
|–
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Landen Roupp
|9/28/2024
|Giants
|–
|Away
|Andre Pallante
|Blake Snell
|9/29/2024
|Giants
|–
|Away
|Michael McGreevy
|Hayden Birdsong
