How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 24 Published 6:07 am Tuesday, September 24, 2024

Alec Burleson and the St. Louis Cardinals will play Brenton Doyle and the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday at Coors Field, at 8:40 p.m. ET.

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Cardinals vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Tuesday, September 24, 2024

Tuesday, September 24, 2024 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR

COLR Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo!.

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals are 24th in MLB play with 158 total home runs.

St. Louis is 21st in baseball, slugging .388.

The Cardinals’ .245 batting average ranks 13th in MLB.

St. Louis has the No. 25 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.1 runs per game (635 total runs).

The Cardinals’ .310 on-base percentage ranks 15th in MLB.

The Cardinals strike out 8.1 times per game, the ninth-fewest mark in baseball.

St. Louis has a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The pitching staff for St. Louis has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.

The Cardinals have the 19th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.258).

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Michael McGreevy (2-0) starts for the Cardinals, his second of the season.

In his last time out — in relief on Wednesday — the righty tossed three scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while surrendering two hits.

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 9/18/2024 Pirates W 10-5 Home Sonny Gray Jake Woodford 9/19/2024 Pirates L 3-2 Home Erick Fedde Luis Ortiz 9/20/2024 Guardians L 5-1 Home Kyle Gibson Ben Lively 9/21/2024 Guardians W 6-5 Home Miles Mikolas Matthew Boyd 9/22/2024 Guardians W 2-1 Home Andre Pallante Gavin Williams 9/24/2024 Rockies – Away Michael McGreevy Ryan Feltner 9/25/2024 Rockies – Away Erick Fedde Austin Gomber 9/26/2024 Rockies – Away Kyle Gibson Kyle Freeland 9/27/2024 Giants – Away Miles Mikolas Landen Roupp 9/28/2024 Giants – Away Andre Pallante Blake Snell 9/29/2024 Giants – Away Michael McGreevy Hayden Birdsong

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.