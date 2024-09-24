Cardinals vs. Rockies: Betting Preview for Sept. 24 Published 8:24 am Tuesday, September 24, 2024

Colorado Rockies (60-96) will go head to head against the St. Louis Cardinals (79-77) at Coors Field on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Currently sitting at 29 steals, Brenton Doyle will be looking to swipe his 30th stolen base of the year.

The Rockies, at -110, are favored in this contest, while the Cardinals are underdogs at -110. This matchup’s over/under is 10.5. You can get -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Cardinals vs. Rockies Game Info

Date: Tuesday, September 24, 2024

Tuesday, September 24, 2024 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR

COLR Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Rockies -110

Rockies -110 Moneyline Underdog: Cardinals -110

Cardinals -110 Over/Under: 10.5 runs (Over: -105, Under: -115)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Michael McGreevy heads to the mound for the Cardinals to make his second start of the season, seeking his third win.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, throwing three scoreless innings of relief and allowing two hits.

Cardinals Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals’ 158 home runs rank 24th in Major League Baseball.

St. Louis is 21st in MLB with a slugging percentage of .388 this season.

The Cardinals rank 13th in MLB with a .245 team batting average.

St. Louis has scored 635 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .310 this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

The Cardinals have shown patience at the plate this season with the ninth-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.1) among MLB offenses.

St. Louis has the 17th-ranked ERA (4.06) in the majors this season.

St. Louis averages just seven strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in the majors.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.258 WHIP this season, 19th in the majors.

