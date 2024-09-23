Ole Miss vs. Kentucky Sept. 28 Tickets & Start Time Published 8:22 am Monday, September 23, 2024

SEC opponents will clash when the No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels and Kentucky Wildcats meet on Saturday, September 28, 2024 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Ole Miss vs. Kentucky game info

Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024

Saturday, September 28, 2024 Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

12:00 p.m. ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC City: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Ole Miss vs. Kentucky statistical matchup

Ole Miss Kentucky 671 (1st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 318 (102nd) 239.3 (26th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 217 (13th) 248.3 (12th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 165.8 (67th) 422.8 (1st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 152.3 (120th) 3 (26th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (52nd) 7 (23rd) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (58th)

Ole Miss leaders

In addition to his 1,554 passing yards and 79.8% completion percentage this year, Jaxson Dart has tallied 12 touchdowns against two interceptions.

In addition to the numbers he’s generated in the passing game, Dart has also chipped in 91 rushing yards and three touchdowns in four games.

As part of the Rebels’ ground attack, Henry Parrish Jr. has rushed for 442 yards and seven touchdowns on 7.6 YPC.

The Rebels’ air attack has been helped by the receiving skills of Parrish, who has caught six balls (on nine targets) for 49 yards and zero touchdowns.

In four games, Tre Harris has converted 47 targets into 39 receptions, 661 yards and four touchdowns for the Rebels.

Kentucky leaders

In four games, Demie Sumo has rushed for 274 yards (68.5 per game) and three touchdowns.

In the passing game, Sumo has scored zero touchdowns, with six receptions for 53 yards.

In four games, Brock Vandagriff has passed for 550 yards (137.5 per game), with three touchdowns and two interceptions, and a completion percentage of 58.2%.

On the ground, Vandagriff has scored zero touchdowns and accumulated 53 yards.

In four games, Barion Brown has 12 catches for 90 yards (22.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

