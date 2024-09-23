MLB Betting Lines and Picks Today | Sept. 24 Published 8:33 pm Monday, September 23, 2024

In a Tuesday MLB schedule that has plenty of exciting matchups, the San Diego Padres versus the Los Angeles Dodgers is a game to see.

Trying to gain an edge in the MLB? We dissect the betting odds for each of the important games on Tuesday below.

MLB Betting Info Today – Sept. 24

Tampa Bay Rays (78-78) at Detroit Tigers (82-74)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Moneyline Underdog: Rays

Rays Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Tigers 4, Rays 3

Tigers 4, Rays 3 Moneyline Pick: Tigers () over the Rays ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal (17-4, 2.48 ERA)

Tarik Skubal (17-4, 2.48 ERA) Rays Starter: Ryan Pepiot (8-6, 3.64 ERA)

Cincinnati Reds (76-81) at Cleveland Guardians (90-67)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Guardians -165

Guardians -165 Moneyline Underdog: Reds +140

Reds +140 Total: 7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Guardians 4, Reds 3

Guardians 4, Reds 3 Moneyline Pick: Guardians (-165) over the Reds (+140)

Guardians (-165) over the Reds (+140) Total Pick: Under 7.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee (11-8, 3.56 ERA)

Tanner Bibee (11-8, 3.56 ERA) Reds Starter: Jakob Junis (4-0, 2.61 ERA)

Chicago Cubs (80-77) at Philadelphia Phillies (93-64)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Moneyline Underdog: Cubs

Cubs Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Phillies 6, Cubs 5

Phillies 6, Cubs 5 Moneyline Pick: Phillies () over the Cubs ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker (3-7, 6.91 ERA)

Taijuan Walker (3-7, 6.91 ERA) Cubs Starter: Justin Steele (5-5, 3.03 ERA)

Milwaukee Brewers (89-67) at Pittsburgh Pirates (73-83)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Brewers -145

Brewers -145 Moneyline Underdog: Pirates +120

Pirates +120 Total: 8 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)

8 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under) Prediction: Brewers 5, Pirates 4

Brewers 5, Pirates 4 Moneyline Pick: Brewers (-145) over the Pirates (+120)

Brewers (-145) over the Pirates (+120) Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter (8-8, 4.15 ERA)

Bailey Falter (8-8, 4.15 ERA) Brewers Starter: Tobias Myers (8-6, 3.05 ERA)

Kansas City Royals (82-74) at Washington Nationals (69-87)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Royals -165

Royals -165 Moneyline Underdog: Nationals +135

Nationals +135 Total: 8 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)

8 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under) Prediction: Royals 6, Nationals 5

Royals 6, Nationals 5 Moneyline Pick: Royals (-165) over the Nationals (+135)

Royals (-165) over the Nationals (+135) Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 6:45 PM ET

6:45 PM ET Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Nationals Starter: Mitchell Parker (7-10, 4.44 ERA)

Mitchell Parker (7-10, 4.44 ERA) Royals Starter: Cole Ragans (11-9, 3.24 ERA)

Baltimore Orioles (86-70) at New York Yankees (92-64)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Yankees -160

Yankees -160 Moneyline Underdog: Orioles +135

Orioles +135 Total: 8.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)

8.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under) Prediction: Yankees 4, Orioles 3

Yankees 4, Orioles 3 Moneyline Pick: Yankees (-160) over the Orioles (+135)

Yankees (-160) over the Orioles (+135) Total Pick: Under 8.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt (5-4, 2.37 ERA)

Clarke Schmidt (5-4, 2.37 ERA) Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer (7-10, 4.19 ERA)

Boston Red Sox (78-78) at Toronto Blue Jays (73-83)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Blue Jays -135

Blue Jays -135 Moneyline Underdog: Red Sox +110

Red Sox +110 Total: 8 Runs (-105 to go over, -125 to go under)

8 Runs (-105 to go over, -125 to go under) Prediction: Blue Jays 5, Red Sox 4

Blue Jays 5, Red Sox 4 Moneyline Pick: Blue Jays (-135) over the Red Sox (+110)

Blue Jays (-135) over the Red Sox (+110) Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Blue Jays Starter: Bowden Francis (8-5, 3.47 ERA)

Bowden Francis (8-5, 3.47 ERA) Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello (14-8, 4.49 ERA)

New York Mets (87-69) at Atlanta Braves (85-71)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -140

Braves -140 Moneyline Underdog: Mets +115

Mets +115 Total: 8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Braves 5, Mets 4

Braves 5, Mets 4 Moneyline Pick: Braves (-140) over the Mets (+115)

Braves (-140) over the Mets (+115) Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Braves Starter: Spencer Schwellenbach (7-7, 3.61 ERA)

Spencer Schwellenbach (7-7, 3.61 ERA) Mets Starter: Luis Severino (11-6, 3.79 ERA)

Los Angeles Angels (63-93) at Chicago White Sox (36-120)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Angels -125

Angels -125 Moneyline Underdog: White Sox +105

White Sox +105 Total: 8.5 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under)

8.5 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under) Prediction: Angels 5, White Sox 4

Angels 5, White Sox 4 Moneyline Pick: Angels (-125) over the White Sox (+105)

Angels (-125) over the White Sox (+105) Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois White Sox Starter: Jonathan Cannon (4-10, 4.61 ERA)

Jonathan Cannon (4-10, 4.61 ERA) Angels Starter: Jack Kochanowicz (2-5, 4.56 ERA)

Miami Marlins (57-99) at Minnesota Twins (81-75)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Twins -250

Twins -250 Moneyline Underdog: Marlins +195

Marlins +195 Total: 8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Twins 5, Marlins 4

Twins 5, Marlins 4 Moneyline Pick: Twins (-250) over the Marlins (+195)

Twins (-250) over the Marlins (+195) Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Venue: Target Field

Target Field Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Twins Starter: Bailey Ober (12-7, 3.84 ERA)

Bailey Ober (12-7, 3.84 ERA) Marlins Starter: Ryan Weathers (3-6, 3.94 ERA)

Seattle Mariners (80-76) at Houston Astros (85-71)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Astros

Astros Moneyline Underdog: Mariners

Mariners Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Astros 4, Mariners 3

Astros 4, Mariners 3 Moneyline Pick: Astros () over the Mariners ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Astros Starter: Framber Valdez (14-7, 2.85 ERA)

Framber Valdez (14-7, 2.85 ERA) Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert (8-11, 3.24 ERA)

St. Louis Cardinals (79-77) at Colorado Rockies (60-96)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Cardinals -130

Cardinals -130 Moneyline Underdog: Rockies +105

Rockies +105 Total: 11 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under)

11 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under) Prediction: Cardinals 6, Rockies 5

Cardinals 6, Rockies 5 Moneyline Pick: Cardinals (-130) over the Rockies (+105)

Cardinals (-130) over the Rockies (+105) Total Pick: Under 11 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: COLR

COLR Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner (3-10, 4.73 ERA)

Ryan Feltner (3-10, 4.73 ERA) Cardinals Starter: Michael McGreevy (2-0, 0.9 ERA)

San Francisco Giants (77-79) at Arizona Diamondbacks (87-69)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Diamondbacks -140

Diamondbacks -140 Moneyline Underdog: Giants +115

Giants +115 Total: 8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Diamondbacks 5, Giants 4

Diamondbacks 5, Giants 4 Moneyline Pick: Diamondbacks (-140) over the Giants (+115)

Diamondbacks (-140) over the Giants (+115) Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt (10-9, 4.66 ERA)

Brandon Pfaadt (10-9, 4.66 ERA) Giants Starter: Logan Webb (12-10, 3.58 ERA)

Texas Rangers (74-82) at Oakland Athletics (67-89)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Athletics -120

Athletics -120 Moneyline Underdog: Rangers +100

Rangers +100 Total: 7.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)

7.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under) Prediction: Athletics 5, Rangers 4

Athletics 5, Rangers 4 Moneyline Pick: Athletics (100) over the Rangers (-120)

Athletics (100) over the Rangers (-120) Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Athletics Starter: Mitch Spence (8-9, 4.3 ERA)

Mitch Spence (8-9, 4.3 ERA) Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi (11-8, 3.96 ERA)

San Diego Padres (90-66) at Los Angeles Dodgers (93-63)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Dodgers -115

Dodgers -115 Moneyline Underdog: Padres -105

Padres -105 Total: 8.5 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under)

8.5 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under) Prediction: Dodgers 5, Padres 4

Dodgers 5, Padres 4 Moneyline Pick: Dodgers (-115) over the Padres (-105)

Dodgers (-115) over the Padres (-105) Total Pick: Under 8.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Dodgers Starter: Landon Knack (3-4, 3.39 ERA)

Landon Knack (3-4, 3.39 ERA) Padres Starter: Michael King (12-9, 3.04 ERA)

