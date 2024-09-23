MLB Betting Lines and Picks Today | Sept. 23 Published 5:32 am Monday, September 23, 2024

The Chicago Cubs and the Philadelphia Phillies take the field for one of many compelling matchups on the MLB schedule today.

If you’re seeking additional betting intel for today’s MLB action, we’ve got you covered with betting odds for all the big games.

MLB Betting Info Today – Sept. 23

Chicago Cubs (80-76) at Philadelphia Phillies (92-64)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Phillies -175

Phillies -175 Moneyline Underdog: Cubs +145

Cubs +145 Total: 8 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)

8 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under) Prediction: Phillies 5, Cubs 4

Phillies 5, Cubs 4 Moneyline Pick: Phillies (-175) over the Cubs (+145)

Phillies (-175) over the Cubs (+145) Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: MARQ

TV Channel: MARQ

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola (12-8, 3.54 ERA)

Aaron Nola (12-8, 3.54 ERA) Cubs Starter: Justin Steele (5-5, 3.03 ERA)

Boston Red Sox (78-78) at Toronto Blue Jays (73-83)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Blue Jays -120

Blue Jays -120 Moneyline Underdog: Red Sox +100

Red Sox +100 Total: 8 Runs (-105 to go over, -125 to go under)

8 Runs (-105 to go over, -125 to go under) Prediction: Blue Jays 6, Red Sox 5

Blue Jays 6, Red Sox 5 Moneyline Pick: Blue Jays (-120) over the Red Sox (+100)

Blue Jays (-120) over the Red Sox (+100) Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: NESN

TV Channel: NESN

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt (10-13, 4.16 ERA)

Chris Bassitt (10-13, 4.16 ERA) Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck (8-10, 3.21 ERA)

Seattle Mariners (80-76) at Houston Astros (85-71)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Astros -150

Astros -150 Moneyline Underdog: Mariners +125

Mariners +125 Total: 8 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)

8 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under) Prediction: Astros 5, Mariners 4

Astros 5, Mariners 4 Moneyline Pick: Astros (-150) over the Mariners (+125)

Astros (-150) over the Mariners (+125) Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: SCHN

TV Channel: SCHN

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Astros Starter: Hunter Brown (11-8, 3.57 ERA)

Hunter Brown (11-8, 3.57 ERA) Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller (11-8, 3.06 ERA)

San Francisco Giants (77-79) at Arizona Diamondbacks (87-69)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Diamondbacks -175

Diamondbacks -175 Moneyline Underdog: Giants +145

Giants +145 Total: 9 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

9 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Diamondbacks 5, Giants 4

Diamondbacks 5, Giants 4 Moneyline Pick: Diamondbacks (-175) over the Giants (+145)

Diamondbacks (-175) over the Giants (+145) Total Pick: Over 9 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: ARID

TV Channel: ARID

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Diamondbacks Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez (3-3, 5.09 ERA)

Eduardo Rodríguez (3-3, 5.09 ERA) Giants Starter: Hayden Birdsong (4-5, 4.74 ERA)

