MLB Betting Lines and Picks Today | Sept. 23
Published 5:32 am Monday, September 23, 2024
The Chicago Cubs and the Philadelphia Phillies take the field for one of many compelling matchups on the MLB schedule today.
If you’re seeking additional betting intel for today’s MLB action, we’ve got you covered with betting odds for all the big games.
MLB Betting Info Today – Sept. 23
Chicago Cubs (80-76) at Philadelphia Phillies (92-64)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Phillies -175
- Moneyline Underdog: Cubs +145
- Total: 8 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)
- Prediction: Phillies 5, Cubs 4
- Moneyline Pick: Phillies (-175) over the Cubs (+145)
- Total Pick: Over 8 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola (12-8, 3.54 ERA)
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele (5-5, 3.03 ERA)
Boston Red Sox (78-78) at Toronto Blue Jays (73-83)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Blue Jays -120
- Moneyline Underdog: Red Sox +100
- Total: 8 Runs (-105 to go over, -125 to go under)
- Prediction: Blue Jays 6, Red Sox 5
- Moneyline Pick: Blue Jays (-120) over the Red Sox (+100)
- Total Pick: Over 8 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt (10-13, 4.16 ERA)
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck (8-10, 3.21 ERA)
Seattle Mariners (80-76) at Houston Astros (85-71)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Astros -150
- Moneyline Underdog: Mariners +125
- Total: 8 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
- Prediction: Astros 5, Mariners 4
- Moneyline Pick: Astros (-150) over the Mariners (+125)
- Total Pick: Over 8 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SCHN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown (11-8, 3.57 ERA)
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller (11-8, 3.06 ERA)
San Francisco Giants (77-79) at Arizona Diamondbacks (87-69)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Diamondbacks -175
- Moneyline Underdog: Giants +145
- Total: 9 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Diamondbacks 5, Giants 4
- Moneyline Pick: Diamondbacks (-175) over the Giants (+145)
- Total Pick: Over 9 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ARID
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Venue: Chase Field
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Diamondbacks Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez (3-3, 5.09 ERA)
- Giants Starter: Hayden Birdsong (4-5, 4.74 ERA)
