Memphis vs. Middle Tennessee Sept. 28 Tickets & Start Time Published 8:22 am Monday, September 23, 2024

At Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium on Saturday, September 28, 2024, the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders will visit the Memphis Tigers (3-1).

Trying to see Memphis square off against Middle Tennessee in person? Ticketmaster has you covered. Follow our link to get tickets today!

Memphis vs. Middle Tennessee game info

Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024

Saturday, September 28, 2024 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU City: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium (Get tickets at Ticketmaster)

Head to Ticketmaster to find tickets for this or any college football game!

Memphis vs. Middle Tennessee statistical matchup

Memphis Middle Tennessee 433.8 (25th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 354.0 (76th) 310.0 (62nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 491.8 (131st) 152.3 (77th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 93.0 (118th) 281.5 (30th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 261.0 (46th) 2 (10th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (114th) 7 (23rd) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (116th)

Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your college football picks and place your bet on BetMGM.

Memphis leaders

The Tigers’ offense has been carried by Mario Anderson, who has scampered for 320 yards (80.0 yards per carry) and seven rushing touchdowns.

In the receiving game, Anderson has added 82 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on 14 catches.

Seth Henigan has played four games in 2024, and he’s aired it out for 1,112 passing yards, seven touchdowns, two interceptions and a 63.5% completion percentage.

As a runner, Henigan has scrambled for 46 yards (2.1 YPC) and zero touchdowns.

As part of the Tigers’ aerial attack, Roc Taylor has caught 17 balls on 29 targets for 264 yards and one touchdown.

Buy Memphis or Middle Tennessee gear at Fanatics!

Middle Tennessee leaders

In four games, Nicholas Vattiato has passed for 1,002 yards (250.5 per game), with five touchdowns and four interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.2%.

In four games, Omari Kelly has 18 catches for 297 yards (74.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

Jaiden Credle has run for 194 yards (48.5 per game) and two touchdowns in four games.

In addition, Credle has 11 catches for 47 yards and zero touchdowns.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.