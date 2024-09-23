How to Watch MLB Baseball on Monday, Sept. 23: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

Published 7:18 am Monday, September 23, 2024

By Data Skrive

The MLB slate today, which includes the Chicago Cubs versus the Philadelphia Phillies, is not one to miss.

If you’re looking for how to watch today’s MLB action, we’ve got you covered. Check out the links below.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Sept. 23

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Chicago Cubs (80-76) at Philadelphia Phillies (92-64)

How to Watch This Game

  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • When: 6:40 PM ET
  • Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola (12-8, 3.54 ERA)
  • Cubs Starter: Justin Steele (5-5, 3.03 ERA)

Boston Red Sox (78-78) at Toronto Blue Jays (73-83)

How to Watch This Game

  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • When: 7:07 PM ET
  • Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
  • Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt (10-13, 4.16 ERA)
  • Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck (8-10, 3.21 ERA)

Seattle Mariners (80-76) at Houston Astros (85-71)

How to Watch This Game

  • TV Channel: SCHN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • When: 8:10 PM ET
  • Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
  • Astros Starter: Hunter Brown (11-8, 3.57 ERA)
  • Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller (11-8, 3.06 ERA)

San Francisco Giants (77-79) at Arizona Diamondbacks (87-69)

How to Watch This Game

  • TV Channel: ARID
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • When: 9:40 PM ET
  • Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez (3-3, 5.09 ERA)
  • Giants Starter: Hayden Birdsong (4-5, 4.74 ERA)

