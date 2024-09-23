AAC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 5 Published 8:12 pm Monday, September 23, 2024

Trying to find information on the best bets in AAC action in Week 5, or attempting to build a parlay? Our computer model favors betting on the over/under in the Navy vs. UAB matchup, and taking Middle Tennessee (+24.5) over Memphis against the spread. See more stats and insights on those college football games by scrolling down.

Best Week 5 AAC Spread Bets

Pick: Middle Tennessee +24.5 vs. Memphis

Matchup: Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Memphis Tigers

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Memphis Tigers Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Memphis by 12.9 points

Memphis by 12.9 points Date/Time: Sept. 28 at 7:30 PM ET

Sept. 28 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPNU

Pick: Temple +13.5 vs. Army

Matchup: Army Black Knights at Temple Owls

Army Black Knights at Temple Owls Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Army by 5.5 points

Army by 5.5 points Date/Time: Sept. 26 at 7:30 PM ET

Sept. 26 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Pick: UTSA +4 vs. East Carolina

Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners at East Carolina Pirates

UTSA Roadrunners at East Carolina Pirates Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: UTSA by 3.3 points

UTSA by 3.3 points Date/Time: Sept. 28 at 4:00 PM ET

Sept. 28 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Pick: Charlotte +7 vs. Rice

Matchup: Charlotte 49ers at Rice Owls

Charlotte 49ers at Rice Owls Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Rice by 0.4 points

Rice by 0.4 points Date/Time: Sept. 28 at 7:00 PM ET

Sept. 28 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Pick: North Texas -6.5 vs. Tulsa

Matchup: Tulsa Golden Hurricane at North Texas Mean Green

Tulsa Golden Hurricane at North Texas Mean Green Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: North Texas by 8.8 points

North Texas by 8.8 points Date/Time: Sept. 28 at 7:00 PM ET

Sept. 28 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Best Week 5 AAC Total Bets

Over 57.5 – Navy vs. UAB

Matchup: Navy Midshipmen at UAB Blazers

Navy Midshipmen at UAB Blazers Projected Total: 62.8 points

62.8 points Date/Time: Sept. 28 at 12:00 PM ET

Sept. 28 at 12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

Under 54.5 – UTSA vs. East Carolina

Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners at East Carolina Pirates

UTSA Roadrunners at East Carolina Pirates Projected Total: 49.8 points

49.8 points Date/Time: Sept. 28 at 4:00 PM ET

Sept. 28 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Under 68.5 – Tulsa vs. North Texas

Matchup: Tulsa Golden Hurricane at North Texas Mean Green

Tulsa Golden Hurricane at North Texas Mean Green Projected Total: 64.7 points

64.7 points Date/Time: Sept. 28 at 7:00 PM ET

Sept. 28 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Over 46.5 – Charlotte vs. Rice

Matchup: Charlotte 49ers at Rice Owls

Charlotte 49ers at Rice Owls Projected Total: 50.0 points

50.0 points Date/Time: Sept. 28 at 7:00 PM ET

Sept. 28 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Over 45.5 – Army vs. Temple

Matchup: Army Black Knights at Temple Owls

Army Black Knights at Temple Owls Projected Total: 48.6 points

48.6 points Date/Time: Sept. 26 at 7:30 PM ET

Sept. 26 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Week 5 AAC Standings

Team 2023 Record 2023 PF/G vs PA/G 2023 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Army 3-0 (2-0 AAC) 34.3 / 9.3 429.7 / 271.3 Navy 3-0 (2-0 AAC) 47.7 / 25.3 470.7 / 436.0 North Texas 3-1 (0-0 AAC) 38.0 / 35.3 485.3 / 415.0 Memphis 3-1 (0-1 AAC) 35.5 / 21.3 433.8 / 310.0 East Carolina 2-2 (0-0 AAC) 26.3 / 18.3 406.8 / 330.0 South Florida 2-2 (0-0 AAC) 32.0 / 29.8 409.8 / 410.5 Tulane 2-2 (0-0 AAC) 34.8 / 25.3 399.3 / 341.8 Tulsa 2-2 (0-0 AAC) 29.8 / 30.3 417.3 / 366.5 UTSA 2-2 (0-0 AAC) 22.5 / 32.0 386.5 / 387.0 UAB 1-2 (0-0 AAC) 24.7 / 24.0 376.7 / 300.0 Charlotte 1-3 (0-0 AAC) 17.0 / 36.5 321.8 / 451.8 Florida Atlantic 1-3 (0-1 AAC) 17.3 / 27.0 288.3 / 413.0 Rice 1-3 (0-1 AAC) 26.0 / 27.8 315.8 / 320.3 Temple 1-3 (0-1 AAC) 19.8 / 36.5 318.5 / 388.3

