AAC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 5
Published 8:12 pm Monday, September 23, 2024
Trying to find information on the best bets in AAC action in Week 5, or attempting to build a parlay? Our computer model favors betting on the over/under in the Navy vs. UAB matchup, and taking Middle Tennessee (+24.5) over Memphis against the spread. See more stats and insights on those college football games by scrolling down.
Best Week 5 AAC Spread Bets
Pick: Middle Tennessee +24.5 vs. Memphis
- Matchup: Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Memphis Tigers
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Memphis by 12.9 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 28 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Temple +13.5 vs. Army
- Matchup: Army Black Knights at Temple Owls
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Army by 5.5 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 26 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: UTSA +4 vs. East Carolina
- Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners at East Carolina Pirates
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: UTSA by 3.3 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 28 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Pick: Charlotte +7 vs. Rice
- Matchup: Charlotte 49ers at Rice Owls
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Rice by 0.4 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 28 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Pick: North Texas -6.5 vs. Tulsa
- Matchup: Tulsa Golden Hurricane at North Texas Mean Green
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: North Texas by 8.8 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 28 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Best Week 5 AAC Total Bets
Over 57.5 – Navy vs. UAB
- Matchup: Navy Midshipmen at UAB Blazers
- Projected Total: 62.8 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 28 at 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Under 54.5 – UTSA vs. East Carolina
- Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners at East Carolina Pirates
- Projected Total: 49.8 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 28 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Under 68.5 – Tulsa vs. North Texas
- Matchup: Tulsa Golden Hurricane at North Texas Mean Green
- Projected Total: 64.7 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 28 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Over 46.5 – Charlotte vs. Rice
- Matchup: Charlotte 49ers at Rice Owls
- Projected Total: 50.0 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 28 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Over 45.5 – Army vs. Temple
- Matchup: Army Black Knights at Temple Owls
- Projected Total: 48.6 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 26 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Week 5 AAC Standings
|Team
|2023 Record
|2023 PF/G vs PA/G
|2023 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Army
|3-0 (2-0 AAC)
|34.3 / 9.3
|429.7 / 271.3
|Navy
|3-0 (2-0 AAC)
|47.7 / 25.3
|470.7 / 436.0
|North Texas
|3-1 (0-0 AAC)
|38.0 / 35.3
|485.3 / 415.0
|Memphis
|3-1 (0-1 AAC)
|35.5 / 21.3
|433.8 / 310.0
|East Carolina
|2-2 (0-0 AAC)
|26.3 / 18.3
|406.8 / 330.0
|South Florida
|2-2 (0-0 AAC)
|32.0 / 29.8
|409.8 / 410.5
|Tulane
|2-2 (0-0 AAC)
|34.8 / 25.3
|399.3 / 341.8
|Tulsa
|2-2 (0-0 AAC)
|29.8 / 30.3
|417.3 / 366.5
|UTSA
|2-2 (0-0 AAC)
|22.5 / 32.0
|386.5 / 387.0
|UAB
|1-2 (0-0 AAC)
|24.7 / 24.0
|376.7 / 300.0
|Charlotte
|1-3 (0-0 AAC)
|17.0 / 36.5
|321.8 / 451.8
|Florida Atlantic
|1-3 (0-1 AAC)
|17.3 / 27.0
|288.3 / 413.0
|Rice
|1-3 (0-1 AAC)
|26.0 / 27.8
|315.8 / 320.3
|Temple
|1-3 (0-1 AAC)
|19.8 / 36.5
|318.5 / 388.3
