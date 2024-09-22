SEC Football Power Rankings for Week 5 Published 1:18 pm Sunday, September 22, 2024

Looking at the schools in the SEC, who are the top teams in the conference entering Week 5 of the college football schedule? In this week’s power rankings, which can be found below, we break down each team and how they stack up.

SEC Power Rankings

Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.

No. 1: Alabama

Current Record: 3-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 11-0

3-0 | 11-0 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 66th

66th Last Game Result: W 42-10 vs Wisconsin

Next Game

Week 5 Opponent: Georgia

Georgia Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28 TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 2: Texas

Current Record: 4-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 12-0

4-0 | 12-0 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 110th

110th Last Game Result: W 51-3 vs Louisiana-Monroe

Next Game

Week 5 Opponent: Mississippi State

Mississippi State Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28

4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28 TV Channel: SEC Network

No. 3: Georgia

Current Record: 3-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3

3-0 | 8-3 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 89th

89th Last Game Result: W 13-12 vs Kentucky

Next Game

Week 5 Opponent: @ Alabama

@ Alabama Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28 TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 4: Ole Miss

Current Record: 4-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 11-0

4-0 | 11-0 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 102nd

102nd Last Game Result: W 52-13 vs Georgia Southern

Next Game

Week 5 Opponent: Kentucky

Kentucky Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 5: Missouri

Current Record: 4-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1

4-0 | 10-1 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 18th

18th Last Game Result: W 30-27 vs Vanderbilt

Next Game

Week 5 Opponent: BYE

No. 6: Tennessee

Current Record: 4-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2

4-0 | 9-2 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 111th

111th Last Game Result: W 25-15 vs Oklahoma

Next Game

Week 5 Opponent: BYE

No. 7: Oklahoma

Current Record: 3-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6

3-1 | 5-6 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 59th

59th Last Game Result: L 25-15 vs Tennessee

Next Game

Week 5 Opponent: @ Auburn

@ Auburn Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28 TV Channel: ABC

No. 8: LSU

Current Record: 3-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4

3-1 | 7-4 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 55th

55th Last Game Result: W 34-17 vs UCLA

Next Game

Week 5 Opponent: South Alabama

South Alabama Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28

7:45 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 9: Texas A&M

Current Record: 3-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4

3-1 | 7-4 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 28th

28th Last Game Result: W 26-20 vs Bowling Green

Next Game

Week 5 Opponent: Arkansas

Arkansas Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28 TV Channel: ESPN

No. 10: South Carolina

Current Record: 3-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6

3-1 | 5-6 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 109th

109th Last Game Result: W 50-7 vs Akron

Next Game

Week 5 Opponent: BYE

No. 11: Kentucky

Current Record: 2-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7

2-2 | 4-7 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 107th

107th Last Game Result: W 41-6 vs Ohio

Next Game

Week 5 Opponent: @ Ole Miss

@ Ole Miss Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 12: Florida

Current Record: 2-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9

2-2 | 2-9 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 29th

29th Last Game Result: W 45-28 vs Mississippi State

Next Game

Week 5 Opponent: BYE

No. 13: Arkansas

Current Record: 3-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7

3-1 | 4-7 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 116th

116th Last Game Result: W 24-14 vs Auburn

Next Game

Week 5 Opponent: @ Texas A&M

@ Texas A&M Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28 TV Channel: ESPN

No. 14: Vanderbilt

Current Record: 2-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9

2-2 | 2-9 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 21st

21st Last Game Result: L 30-27 vs Missouri

Next Game

Week 5 Opponent: BYE

No. 15: Auburn

Current Record: 2-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8

2-2 | 3-8 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 126th

126th Last Game Result: L 24-14 vs Arkansas

Next Game

Week 5 Opponent: Oklahoma

Oklahoma Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28 TV Channel: ABC

No. 16: Mississippi State

Current Record: 1-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10

1-3 | 1-10 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 63rd

63rd Last Game Result: L 45-28 vs Florida

Next Game

Week 5 Opponent: @ Texas

@ Texas Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28

4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28 TV Channel: SEC Network

