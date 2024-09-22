How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 22 Published 12:05 am Sunday, September 22, 2024

The Cleveland Guardians and Jose Ramirez will take on the St. Louis Cardinals and Brendan Donovan on Sunday at 2:15 p.m. ET in the final game of a three-game series at Busch Stadium.

Cardinals vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Sunday, September 22, 2024

Sunday, September 22, 2024 Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: BSGL

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank 23rd in Major League Baseball with 158 home runs.

Fueled by 416 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks 21st in MLB with a .388 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals’ .246 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

St. Louis has scored 633 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Cardinals have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.310).

The Cardinals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 10th with an average of 8.1 strikeouts per game.

St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.08 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.

St. Louis has an 8.2 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.

The Cardinals rank 18th in MLB with a combined 1.263 WHIP this season.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Andre Pallante (7-8) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in seven innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

In 18 starts this season, he’s earned six quality starts.

Pallante has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 27 appearances and finished nine of them without allowing an earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 9/17/2024 Pirates W 3-1 Home Lance Lynn Bailey Falter 9/18/2024 Pirates W 10-5 Home Sonny Gray Jake Woodford 9/19/2024 Pirates L 3-2 Home Erick Fedde Luis Ortiz 9/20/2024 Guardians L 5-1 Home Kyle Gibson Ben Lively 9/21/2024 Guardians W 6-5 Home Miles Mikolas Matthew Boyd 9/22/2024 Guardians – Home Andre Pallante Gavin Williams 9/24/2024 Rockies – Away Sonny Gray Ryan Feltner 9/25/2024 Rockies – Away Erick Fedde Austin Gomber 9/26/2024 Rockies – Away Kyle Gibson Kyle Freeland 9/27/2024 Giants – Away Miles Mikolas Landen Roupp 9/28/2024 Giants – Away – –

