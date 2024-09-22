Cardinals vs. Guardians: Betting Preview for Sept. 22 Published 12:24 am Sunday, September 22, 2024

The Cleveland Guardians (90-66) and the St. Louis Cardinals (78-77) will square off on Sunday, Sept. 22 at Busch Stadium, with Gavin Williams pitching for the Guardians and Andre Pallante taking the mound for the Cardinals. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:15 p.m. ET.

The Guardians (-115), according to oddsmakers, are moneyline favorites in this game versus the Cardinals (-105) Oddsmakers have listed the over/under for this matchup at 7.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Guardians Game Info

Date: Sunday, September 22, 2024

Sunday, September 22, 2024 Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Guardians -115

Guardians -115 Moneyline Underdog: Cardinals -105

Cardinals -105 Over/Under: 7.5 runs (Over: -115, Under: -105)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Pallante (7-8) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander allowed four hits in seven scoreless innings pitched against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday.

In 18 starts this season, he’s earned a quality start in six of them.

Pallante has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has nine appearances with no earned runs allowed in 27 chances this season.

Cardinals Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals’ 158 home runs rank 23rd in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 416 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks 21st in MLB with a .388 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals have a team batting average of .246 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.

St. Louis has scored 633 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Cardinals have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.310).

The Cardinals rank 10th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.1 whiffs per contest.

St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.08 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.

St. Louis strikes out just 8.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.263 as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in MLB.

