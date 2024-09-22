AAC Football Power Rankings for Week 5

Published 1:18 pm Sunday, September 22, 2024

By Data Skrive

Looking at the schools in the AAC, who are the top teams in the conference entering Week 5 of the college football schedule? In this week’s power rankings, which can be found below, we break down each team and how they stack up.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Paramount+.

AAC Power Rankings

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.

No. 1: Memphis

  • Current Record: 3-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 60th
  • Last Game Result: L 56-44 vs Navy

Next Game

  • Week 5 Opponent: Middle Tennessee
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 2: Navy

  • Current Record: 3-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 70th
  • Last Game Result: W 56-44 vs Memphis

Next Game

  • Week 5 Opponent: @ UAB
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28
  • TV Channel: ESPN2

No. 3: Tulane

  • Current Record: 2-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 44th
  • Last Game Result: W 41-33 vs Louisiana

Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on ESPN+.

Next Game

  • Week 5 Opponent: South Florida
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28
  • TV Channel: ESPNU

No. 4: Army

  • Current Record: 3-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 122nd
  • Last Game Result: W 37-14 vs Rice

Next Game

  • Week 5 Opponent: @ Temple
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, Sept. 26
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 5: South Florida

  • Current Record: 2-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-5
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 23rd
  • Last Game Result: L 50-15 vs Miami (FL)

Next Game

  • Week 5 Opponent: @ Tulane
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28
  • TV Channel: ESPNU

No. 6: UTSA

  • Current Record: 2-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 62nd
  • Last Game Result: W 45-7 vs Houston Christian

Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your college football picks and place your bet on BetMGM.

Next Game

  • Week 5 Opponent: @ East Carolina
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 7: Florida Atlantic

  • Current Record: 1-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 27th
  • Last Game Result: L 48-14 vs UConn

Next Game

  • Week 5 Opponent: Wagner
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 8: North Texas

  • Current Record: 3-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 106th
  • Last Game Result: W 44-17 vs Wyoming

Next Game

  • Week 5 Opponent: Tulsa
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 9: Charlotte

  • Current Record: 1-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 1st
  • Last Game Result: L 52-14 vs Indiana

Next Game

  • Week 5 Opponent: @ Rice
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 10: UAB

  • Current Record: 1-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 72nd
  • Last Game Result: L 37-27 vs Arkansas

Next Game

  • Week 5 Opponent: Navy
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28
  • TV Channel: ESPN2

No. 11: Rice

  • Current Record: 1-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 74th
  • Last Game Result: L 37-14 vs Army

Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your college football picks and place your bet on BetMGM.

Next Game

  • Week 5 Opponent: Charlotte
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 12: Temple

  • Current Record: 1-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-10
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 54th
  • Last Game Result: W 45-29 vs Utah State

Next Game

  • Week 5 Opponent: Army
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, Sept. 26
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 13: East Carolina

  • Current Record: 2-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 132nd
  • Last Game Result: L 35-24 vs Liberty

Next Game

  • Week 5 Opponent: UTSA
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 14: Tulsa

  • Current Record: 2-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 120th
  • Last Game Result: W 23-20 vs Louisiana Tech

Next Game

  • Week 5 Opponent: @ North Texas
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Power Rankings

SEC Football Power Rankings for Week 5

AAC Football Power Rankings for Week 4

SEC Football Power Rankings for Week 4

AAC Football Power Rankings for Week 3

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow