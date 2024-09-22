AAC Football Power Rankings for Week 5
Published 1:18 pm Sunday, September 22, 2024
Looking at the schools in the AAC, who are the top teams in the conference entering Week 5 of the college football schedule? In this week’s power rankings, which can be found below, we break down each team and how they stack up.
AAC Power Rankings
Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.
No. 1: Memphis
- Current Record: 3-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 60th
- Last Game Result: L 56-44 vs Navy
Next Game
- Week 5 Opponent: Middle Tennessee
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 2: Navy
- Current Record: 3-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 70th
- Last Game Result: W 56-44 vs Memphis
Next Game
- Week 5 Opponent: @ UAB
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28
- TV Channel: ESPN2
No. 3: Tulane
- Current Record: 2-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 44th
- Last Game Result: W 41-33 vs Louisiana
Next Game
- Week 5 Opponent: South Florida
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28
- TV Channel: ESPNU
No. 4: Army
- Current Record: 3-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 122nd
- Last Game Result: W 37-14 vs Rice
Next Game
- Week 5 Opponent: @ Temple
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, Sept. 26
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 5: South Florida
- Current Record: 2-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-5
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 23rd
- Last Game Result: L 50-15 vs Miami (FL)
Next Game
- Week 5 Opponent: @ Tulane
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28
- TV Channel: ESPNU
No. 6: UTSA
- Current Record: 2-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 62nd
- Last Game Result: W 45-7 vs Houston Christian
Next Game
- Week 5 Opponent: @ East Carolina
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 7: Florida Atlantic
- Current Record: 1-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 27th
- Last Game Result: L 48-14 vs UConn
Next Game
- Week 5 Opponent: Wagner
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 8: North Texas
- Current Record: 3-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 106th
- Last Game Result: W 44-17 vs Wyoming
Next Game
- Week 5 Opponent: Tulsa
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 9: Charlotte
- Current Record: 1-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 1st
- Last Game Result: L 52-14 vs Indiana
Next Game
- Week 5 Opponent: @ Rice
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 10: UAB
- Current Record: 1-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 72nd
- Last Game Result: L 37-27 vs Arkansas
Next Game
- Week 5 Opponent: Navy
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28
- TV Channel: ESPN2
No. 11: Rice
- Current Record: 1-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 74th
- Last Game Result: L 37-14 vs Army
Next Game
- Week 5 Opponent: Charlotte
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 12: Temple
- Current Record: 1-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-10
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 54th
- Last Game Result: W 45-29 vs Utah State
Next Game
- Week 5 Opponent: Army
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, Sept. 26
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 13: East Carolina
- Current Record: 2-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 132nd
- Last Game Result: L 35-24 vs Liberty
Next Game
- Week 5 Opponent: UTSA
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 14: Tulsa
- Current Record: 2-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 120th
- Last Game Result: W 23-20 vs Louisiana Tech
Next Game
- Week 5 Opponent: @ North Texas
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
