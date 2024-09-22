AAC Football Power Rankings for Week 5 Published 1:18 pm Sunday, September 22, 2024

Looking at the schools in the AAC, who are the top teams in the conference entering Week 5 of the college football schedule? In this week’s power rankings, which can be found below, we break down each team and how they stack up.

AAC Power Rankings

Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.

No. 1: Memphis

Current Record: 3-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1

3-1 | 10-1 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 60th

60th Last Game Result: L 56-44 vs Navy

Next Game

Week 5 Opponent: Middle Tennessee

Middle Tennessee Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28 TV Channel: ESPN

No. 2: Navy

Current Record: 3-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2

3-0 | 9-2 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 70th

70th Last Game Result: W 56-44 vs Memphis

Next Game

Week 5 Opponent: @ UAB

@ UAB Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28 TV Channel: ESPN2

No. 3: Tulane

Current Record: 2-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4

2-2 | 7-4 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 44th

44th Last Game Result: W 41-33 vs Louisiana

Next Game

Week 5 Opponent: South Florida

South Florida Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28 TV Channel: ESPNU

No. 4: Army

Current Record: 3-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2

3-0 | 9-2 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 122nd

122nd Last Game Result: W 37-14 vs Rice

Next Game

Week 5 Opponent: @ Temple

@ Temple Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, Sept. 26

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, Sept. 26 TV Channel: ESPN

No. 5: South Florida

Current Record: 2-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-5

2-2 | 6-5 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 23rd

23rd Last Game Result: L 50-15 vs Miami (FL)

Next Game

Week 5 Opponent: @ Tulane

@ Tulane Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28 TV Channel: ESPNU

No. 6: UTSA

Current Record: 2-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4

2-2 | 7-4 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 62nd

62nd Last Game Result: W 45-7 vs Houston Christian

Next Game

Week 5 Opponent: @ East Carolina

@ East Carolina Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28 TV Channel: ESPN+



No. 7: Florida Atlantic

Current Record: 1-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4

1-3 | 7-4 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 27th

27th Last Game Result: L 48-14 vs UConn

Next Game

Week 5 Opponent: Wagner

Wagner Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28

6:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28 TV Channel: ESPN+



No. 8: North Texas

Current Record: 3-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6

3-1 | 5-6 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 106th

106th Last Game Result: W 44-17 vs Wyoming

Next Game

Week 5 Opponent: Tulsa

Tulsa Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28 TV Channel: ESPN+



No. 9: Charlotte

Current Record: 1-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9

1-3 | 2-9 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 1st

1st Last Game Result: L 52-14 vs Indiana

Next Game

Week 5 Opponent: @ Rice

@ Rice Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28 TV Channel: ESPN+



No. 10: UAB

Current Record: 1-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9

1-2 | 2-9 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 72nd

72nd Last Game Result: L 37-27 vs Arkansas

Next Game

Week 5 Opponent: Navy

Navy Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28 TV Channel: ESPN2

No. 11: Rice

Current Record: 1-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10

1-3 | 1-10 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 74th

74th Last Game Result: L 37-14 vs Army

Next Game

Week 5 Opponent: Charlotte

Charlotte Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28 TV Channel: ESPN+



No. 12: Temple

Current Record: 1-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-10

1-3 | 2-10 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 54th

54th Last Game Result: W 45-29 vs Utah State

Next Game

Week 5 Opponent: Army

Army Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, Sept. 26

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, Sept. 26 TV Channel: ESPN

No. 13: East Carolina

Current Record: 2-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9

2-2 | 2-9 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 132nd

132nd Last Game Result: L 35-24 vs Liberty

Next Game

Week 5 Opponent: UTSA

UTSA Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28 TV Channel: ESPN+



No. 14: Tulsa

Current Record: 2-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9

2-2 | 2-9 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 120th

120th Last Game Result: W 23-20 vs Louisiana Tech

Next Game

Week 5 Opponent: @ North Texas

@ North Texas Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28 TV Channel: ESPN+



