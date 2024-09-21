WNBA Betting Picks: Sunday, Sept. 22
Published 8:38 pm Saturday, September 21, 2024
Wagering on today’s WNBA matchups will be much easier after taking a look at the computer predictions for the spread and total of each game. Want more information about the games? We’ve got that too.
Sign up for WNBA League Pass on Amazon Prime Video to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
WNBA Picks Today – Sept. 22
Atlanta Dream at New York Liberty
Odds & Predictions
- Spread Pick: Liberty (-12.5)
- Total Pick: Over (156.5)
- Prediction: Liberty 87, Dream 73
Bet on this game at BetMGM!
How to Watch
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Get tickets for WNBA games at Vivid Seats, StubHub and Ticketmaster
Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun
Odds & Predictions
- Spread Pick: Sun (-5.5)
- Total Pick: Under (164)
- Prediction: Sun 87, Fever 76
Bet on this game at BetMGM!
How to Watch
- Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phoenix Mercury at Minnesota Lynx
Odds & Predictions
- Spread Pick: Lynx (-9.5)
- Total Pick: Over (158.5)
- Prediction: Lynx 88, Mercury 74
Bet on this game at BetMGM!
How to Watch
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch the WNBA on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video
Seattle Storm at Las Vegas Aces
Odds & Predictions
- Spread Pick: Storm (+7.5)
- Total Pick: Over (162.5)
- Prediction: Aces 85, Storm 80
Bet on this game at BetMGM!
How to Watch
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Rep your team with officially licensed WNBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.