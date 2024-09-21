Will Tyler Boyd Score a Touchdown Against the Packers in Week 3? Published 2:01 pm Saturday, September 21, 2024

Should you bet on Tyler Boyd hitting paydirt in the Tennessee Titans’ upcoming Week 3 matchup versus the Green Bay Packers, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Will Tyler Boyd score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a TD)

Boyd has put up five catches for 44 yards this year. He has been targeted on 10 occasions, and averages 22 yards receiving.

Having played two games this season, Boyd has not had a TD reception.

Bet on Boyd’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM today!

Tyler Boyd Game Log

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 5 3 18 0 Week 2 @Jets 5 2 26 0

Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your NFL picks and place your bet on BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.