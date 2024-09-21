Will Tony Pollard Score a Touchdown Against the Packers in Week 3? Published 2:01 pm Saturday, September 21, 2024

With the Tennessee Titans squaring off against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Tony Pollard a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we dissect the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Will Tony Pollard score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: -105 (Bet $10.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Pollard has 33 carries for a team-high 144 rushing yards (72 per game) and one touchdown.

Pollard has also caught eight passes for 52 yards (26 per game) .

Pollard has had one game with a rushing touchdown.

Bet on Pollard’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM today!

Tony Pollard Game Log

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 16 82 1 3 12 0 Week 2 @Jets 17 62 0 5 40 0

Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your NFL picks and place your bet on BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.