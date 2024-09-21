Will DeAndre Hopkins Score a Touchdown Against the Packers in Week 3? Published 2:01 pm Saturday, September 21, 2024

In the Week 3 game between the Tennessee Titans and the Green Bay Packers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will DeAndre Hopkins find his way into the end zone? Read on for odds and analysis on whether he’s a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will DeAndre Hopkins score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +325 (Bet $10 to win $32.50 if he scores a TD)

Hopkins has totaled 17 yards receiving (8.5 per game), hauling in two balls out of three targets this campaign.

Hopkins, in two games this season, has zero TD receptions.

DeAndre Hopkins Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 1 1 8 0 Week 2 @Jets 2 1 9 0

