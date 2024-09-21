Will Chigoziem Okonkwo Score a Touchdown Against the Packers in Week 3? Published 2:01 pm Saturday, September 21, 2024

Should you wager on Chigoziem Okonkwo finding his way into the end zone in the Tennessee Titans’ upcoming Week 3 matchup versus the Green Bay Packers, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Chigoziem Okonkwo score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Okonkwo has collected 31 yards receiving (15.5 per game) and one TD, hauling in five passes on five targets.

Okonkwo has had a touchdown catch in one of two games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 2 2 15 1 Week 2 @Jets 3 3 16 0

