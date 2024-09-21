Titans vs. Packers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Week 3 Published 3:37 pm Saturday, September 21, 2024

At Nissan Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 22, the Tennessee Titans face the Green Bay Packers, starting at 1:00 p.m. ET. The Titans should win, according to our computer model — continue reading to find more tips regarding the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

The Titans are putting up 17 points per game on offense, which ranks them 23rd in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 24th, allowing 24 points per contest. With 22.5 points per game on offense, the Packers rank 13th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 18th, allowing 22 points per game.

Titans vs. Packers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Packers (+3) Over (37.5) Titans 22, Packers 21

Titans Betting Info

The Titans have a 60.8% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline’s implied probability.

Tennessee is winless against the spread this season (0-2-0).

Tennessee games have not hit the over yet this season.

The point total average for Titans games this season is 42, 4.5 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Packers Betting Info

The bookmakers’ moneyline implies a 43.5% chance of a victory for the Packers.

Green Bay has covered once in two matchups with a spread this year.

Games featuring Green Bay have gone over the point total once this season.

This season, Packers games have resulted in an average scoring total of 45.5, which is eight points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Titans vs. Packers 2024 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Titans 17 24 17 24 17 24 Packers 22.5 22 16 10 29 34

