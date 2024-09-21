SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 4 2024

Published 5:24 pm Saturday, September 21, 2024

By Data Skrive

SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 4 2024

The Week 4 college football schedule included 10 games featuring SEC teams involved. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.

Watch college football all season long on ESPN+, Fubo and Paramount+.

Jump to Matchup:

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Florida vs. Mississippi State | Ohio vs. Kentucky | UCLA vs. LSU | Arkansas vs. Auburn | Vanderbilt vs. Missouri | Akron vs. South Carolina

SEC Scores | Week 4

Florida 45 – Mississippi State 28

Florida covered the 6.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 58.5-point total.

Florida Top Performers

  • Passing: Graham Mertz (19-for-21, 201 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Montrell Johnson (15 ATT, 68 YDS)
  • Receiving: Marcus Burke (4 TAR, 4 REC, 45 YDS, 1 TD)

Mississippi State Top Performers

  • Passing: Blake Shapen (13-for-21, 140 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Johnnie Daniels (14 ATT, 77 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Mario Craver (6 TAR, 3 REC, 62 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Florida Mississippi State
503 Total Yards 480
277 Passing Yards 240
226 Rushing Yards 240
1 Turnovers 1

Kentucky 41 – Ohio 6

Kentucky covered the 21-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 41.5-point total.

Kentucky Top Performers

  • Passing: Brock Vandagriff (17-for-24, 237 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Jamarion Wilcox (8 ATT, 82 YDS)
  • Receiving: Dane Key (10 TAR, 7 REC, 145 YDS)

Ohio Top Performers

  • Passing: Nick Poulos (8-for-19, 110 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Duncan Brune (6 ATT, 33 YDS)
  • Receiving: Coleman Owen (5 TAR, 4 REC, 54 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Ohio Kentucky
223 Total Yards 488
110 Passing Yards 282
113 Rushing Yards 206
2 Turnovers 0

LSU 34 – UCLA 17

UCLA covered the 21.5-point spread in the loss. The matchup went under the 56.5-point total.

LSU Top Performers

  • Passing: Garrett Nussmeier (32-for-44, 352 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Josh Williams (13 ATT, 62 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Mason Taylor (10 TAR, 8 REC, 77 YDS)

UCLA Top Performers

  • Passing: Ethan Garbers (22-for-36, 281 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Keegan Jones (3 ATT, 22 YDS)
  • Receiving: Kwazi Gilmer (4 TAR, 2 REC, 61 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

UCLA LSU
295 Total Yards 454
281 Passing Yards 352
14 Rushing Yards 102
2 Turnovers 0

Arkansas 24 – Auburn 14

Arkansas won as a 2.5-point underdog. The matchup went under the 54.5-point total.

Arkansas Top Performers

  • Passing: Taylen Green (12-for-27, 151 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)
  • Rushing: Green (18 ATT, 80 YDS)
  • Receiving: Isaiah Sategna (3 TAR, 3 REC, 85 YDS, 1 TD)

Auburn Top Performers

  • Passing: Payton Thorne (13-for-22, 213 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Jarquez Hunter (12 ATT, 67 YDS)
  • Receiving: KeAndre Lambert-Smith (10 TAR, 5 REC, 156 YDS, 2 TDs)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Arkansas Auburn
334 Total Yards 431
151 Passing Yards 285
183 Rushing Yards 146
2 Turnovers 5

Missouri 30 – Vanderbilt 27

Vanderbilt covered the 18.5-point spread in the loss. The matchup covered the 52.5-point total.

Missouri Top Performers

  • Passing: Brady Cook (23-for-37, 226 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Nate Noel (24 ATT, 199 YDS)
  • Receiving: Luther Burden III (9 TAR, 6 REC, 76 YDS, 2 TDs)

Vanderbilt Top Performers

  • Passing: Diego Pavia (14-for-23, 178 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Pavia (17 ATT, 84 YDS)
  • Receiving: Joseph McVay (1 TAR, 1 REC, 65 YDS, 1 TD)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Vanderbilt Missouri
324 Total Yards 442
178 Passing Yards 226
146 Rushing Yards 216
0 Turnovers 0

South Carolina 50 – Akron 7

South Carolina covered the 24.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 41.5-point total.

South Carolina Top Performers

  • Passing: Robby Ashford (15-for-21, 243 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Ashford (16 ATT, 133 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Gage Larvadain (2 TAR, 2 REC, 79 YDS)

Akron Top Performers

  • Passing: Ben Finley (14-for-27, 110 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Jordon Simmons (6 ATT, 19 YDS)
  • Receiving: Adrian Norton (9 TAR, 4 REC, 56 YDS, 1 TD)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Akron South Carolina
154 Total Yards 549
117 Passing Yards 276
37 Rushing Yards 273
1 Turnovers 1

SEC Games Next Week

Kentucky Wildcats at No. 5 Ole Miss Rebels

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 28
  • Game Location: Oxford, Mississippi
  • Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. No. 25 Texas A&M Aggies

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 28
  • Game Location: Arlington, Texas
  • Venue: AT&T Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

No. 15 Oklahoma Sooners at Auburn Tigers

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 28
  • Game Location: Auburn, Alabama
  • Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 1 Texas Longhorns

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 28
  • Game Location: Austin, Texas
  • Venue: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs at No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 28
  • Game Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
  • Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

South Alabama Jaguars at No. 16 LSU Tigers

  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 28
  • Game Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  • Venue: Tiger Stadium
  • TV Channel: SEC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More How to Watch

How to Watch MLB Baseball on Sunday, Sept. 22: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

How to Watch MLB Baseball on Sunday, Sept. 22: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

How to live stream NFL RedZone Week 3 with a free Fubo trial

How to live stream NFL RedZone Week 3 with a free Fubo trial

How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 22

How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 22

How to Watch the WNBA Playoffs Today | Sept. 22

How to Watch the WNBA Playoffs Today | Sept. 22

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow