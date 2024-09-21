SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 4 2024
The Week 4 college football schedule included 10 games featuring SEC teams involved. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.
Jump to Matchup:
Florida vs. Mississippi State | Ohio vs. Kentucky | UCLA vs. LSU | Arkansas vs. Auburn | Vanderbilt vs. Missouri | Akron vs. South Carolina
SEC Scores | Week 4
Florida 45 – Mississippi State 28
Florida covered the 6.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 58.5-point total.
Florida Top Performers
- Passing: Graham Mertz (19-for-21, 201 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Montrell Johnson (15 ATT, 68 YDS)
- Receiving: Marcus Burke (4 TAR, 4 REC, 45 YDS, 1 TD)
Mississippi State Top Performers
- Passing: Blake Shapen (13-for-21, 140 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Johnnie Daniels (14 ATT, 77 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Mario Craver (6 TAR, 3 REC, 62 YDS)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|Florida
|Mississippi State
|503
|Total Yards
|480
|277
|Passing Yards
|240
|226
|Rushing Yards
|240
|1
|Turnovers
|1
Kentucky 41 – Ohio 6
Kentucky covered the 21-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 41.5-point total.
Kentucky Top Performers
- Passing: Brock Vandagriff (17-for-24, 237 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Jamarion Wilcox (8 ATT, 82 YDS)
- Receiving: Dane Key (10 TAR, 7 REC, 145 YDS)
Ohio Top Performers
- Passing: Nick Poulos (8-for-19, 110 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Duncan Brune (6 ATT, 33 YDS)
- Receiving: Coleman Owen (5 TAR, 4 REC, 54 YDS)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|Ohio
|Kentucky
|223
|Total Yards
|488
|110
|Passing Yards
|282
|113
|Rushing Yards
|206
|2
|Turnovers
|0
LSU 34 – UCLA 17
UCLA covered the 21.5-point spread in the loss. The matchup went under the 56.5-point total.
LSU Top Performers
- Passing: Garrett Nussmeier (32-for-44, 352 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Josh Williams (13 ATT, 62 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Mason Taylor (10 TAR, 8 REC, 77 YDS)
UCLA Top Performers
- Passing: Ethan Garbers (22-for-36, 281 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Keegan Jones (3 ATT, 22 YDS)
- Receiving: Kwazi Gilmer (4 TAR, 2 REC, 61 YDS)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|UCLA
|LSU
|295
|Total Yards
|454
|281
|Passing Yards
|352
|14
|Rushing Yards
|102
|2
|Turnovers
|0
Arkansas 24 – Auburn 14
Arkansas won as a 2.5-point underdog. The matchup went under the 54.5-point total.
Arkansas Top Performers
- Passing: Taylen Green (12-for-27, 151 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Green (18 ATT, 80 YDS)
- Receiving: Isaiah Sategna (3 TAR, 3 REC, 85 YDS, 1 TD)
Auburn Top Performers
- Passing: Payton Thorne (13-for-22, 213 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Jarquez Hunter (12 ATT, 67 YDS)
- Receiving: KeAndre Lambert-Smith (10 TAR, 5 REC, 156 YDS, 2 TDs)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|Arkansas
|Auburn
|334
|Total Yards
|431
|151
|Passing Yards
|285
|183
|Rushing Yards
|146
|2
|Turnovers
|5
Missouri 30 – Vanderbilt 27
Vanderbilt covered the 18.5-point spread in the loss. The matchup covered the 52.5-point total.
Missouri Top Performers
- Passing: Brady Cook (23-for-37, 226 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Nate Noel (24 ATT, 199 YDS)
- Receiving: Luther Burden III (9 TAR, 6 REC, 76 YDS, 2 TDs)
Vanderbilt Top Performers
- Passing: Diego Pavia (14-for-23, 178 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Pavia (17 ATT, 84 YDS)
- Receiving: Joseph McVay (1 TAR, 1 REC, 65 YDS, 1 TD)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|Vanderbilt
|Missouri
|324
|Total Yards
|442
|178
|Passing Yards
|226
|146
|Rushing Yards
|216
|0
|Turnovers
|0
South Carolina 50 – Akron 7
South Carolina covered the 24.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 41.5-point total.
South Carolina Top Performers
- Passing: Robby Ashford (15-for-21, 243 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Ashford (16 ATT, 133 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Gage Larvadain (2 TAR, 2 REC, 79 YDS)
Akron Top Performers
- Passing: Ben Finley (14-for-27, 110 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Jordon Simmons (6 ATT, 19 YDS)
- Receiving: Adrian Norton (9 TAR, 4 REC, 56 YDS, 1 TD)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|Akron
|South Carolina
|154
|Total Yards
|549
|117
|Passing Yards
|276
|37
|Rushing Yards
|273
|1
|Turnovers
|1
SEC Games Next Week
Kentucky Wildcats at No. 5 Ole Miss Rebels
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 28
- Game Location: Oxford, Mississippi
- Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN Networks
Arkansas Razorbacks vs. No. 25 Texas A&M Aggies
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 28
- Game Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: AT&T Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN Networks
No. 15 Oklahoma Sooners at Auburn Tigers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 28
- Game Location: Auburn, Alabama
- Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN Networks
Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 1 Texas Longhorns
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 28
- Game Location: Austin, Texas
- Venue: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN Networks
No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs at No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 28
- Game Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
South Alabama Jaguars at No. 16 LSU Tigers
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 28
- Game Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
- TV Channel: SEC Network
