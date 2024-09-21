SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 4 2024 Published 5:24 pm Saturday, September 21, 2024

The Week 4 college football schedule included 10 games featuring SEC teams involved. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.

Jump to Matchup:

Florida vs. Mississippi State | Ohio vs. Kentucky | UCLA vs. LSU | Arkansas vs. Auburn | Vanderbilt vs. Missouri | Akron vs. South Carolina

SEC Scores | Week 4

Florida 45 – Mississippi State 28

Florida covered the 6.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 58.5-point total.

Florida Top Performers

Passing: Graham Mertz (19-for-21, 201 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)

Graham Mertz (19-for-21, 201 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Montrell Johnson (15 ATT, 68 YDS)

Montrell Johnson (15 ATT, 68 YDS) Receiving: Marcus Burke (4 TAR, 4 REC, 45 YDS, 1 TD)

Mississippi State Top Performers

Passing: Blake Shapen (13-for-21, 140 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Blake Shapen (13-for-21, 140 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Johnnie Daniels (14 ATT, 77 YDS, 1 TD)

Johnnie Daniels (14 ATT, 77 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Mario Craver (6 TAR, 3 REC, 62 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Florida Mississippi State 503 Total Yards 480 277 Passing Yards 240 226 Rushing Yards 240 1 Turnovers 1

Kentucky 41 – Ohio 6

Kentucky covered the 21-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 41.5-point total.

Kentucky Top Performers

Passing: Brock Vandagriff (17-for-24, 237 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)

Brock Vandagriff (17-for-24, 237 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Jamarion Wilcox (8 ATT, 82 YDS)

Jamarion Wilcox (8 ATT, 82 YDS) Receiving: Dane Key (10 TAR, 7 REC, 145 YDS)

Ohio Top Performers

Passing: Nick Poulos (8-for-19, 110 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)

Nick Poulos (8-for-19, 110 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Duncan Brune (6 ATT, 33 YDS)

Duncan Brune (6 ATT, 33 YDS) Receiving: Coleman Owen (5 TAR, 4 REC, 54 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Ohio Kentucky 223 Total Yards 488 110 Passing Yards 282 113 Rushing Yards 206 2 Turnovers 0

LSU 34 – UCLA 17

UCLA covered the 21.5-point spread in the loss. The matchup went under the 56.5-point total.

LSU Top Performers

Passing: Garrett Nussmeier (32-for-44, 352 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)

Garrett Nussmeier (32-for-44, 352 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Josh Williams (13 ATT, 62 YDS, 1 TD)

Josh Williams (13 ATT, 62 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Mason Taylor (10 TAR, 8 REC, 77 YDS)

UCLA Top Performers

Passing: Ethan Garbers (22-for-36, 281 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)

Ethan Garbers (22-for-36, 281 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Keegan Jones (3 ATT, 22 YDS)

Keegan Jones (3 ATT, 22 YDS) Receiving: Kwazi Gilmer (4 TAR, 2 REC, 61 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

UCLA LSU 295 Total Yards 454 281 Passing Yards 352 14 Rushing Yards 102 2 Turnovers 0

Arkansas 24 – Auburn 14

Arkansas won as a 2.5-point underdog. The matchup went under the 54.5-point total.

Arkansas Top Performers

Passing: Taylen Green (12-for-27, 151 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)

Taylen Green (12-for-27, 151 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs) Rushing: Green (18 ATT, 80 YDS)

Green (18 ATT, 80 YDS) Receiving: Isaiah Sategna (3 TAR, 3 REC, 85 YDS, 1 TD)

Auburn Top Performers

Passing: Payton Thorne (13-for-22, 213 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)

Payton Thorne (13-for-22, 213 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Jarquez Hunter (12 ATT, 67 YDS)

Jarquez Hunter (12 ATT, 67 YDS) Receiving: KeAndre Lambert-Smith (10 TAR, 5 REC, 156 YDS, 2 TDs)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Arkansas Auburn 334 Total Yards 431 151 Passing Yards 285 183 Rushing Yards 146 2 Turnovers 5

Missouri 30 – Vanderbilt 27

Vanderbilt covered the 18.5-point spread in the loss. The matchup covered the 52.5-point total.

Missouri Top Performers

Passing: Brady Cook (23-for-37, 226 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Brady Cook (23-for-37, 226 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Nate Noel (24 ATT, 199 YDS)

Nate Noel (24 ATT, 199 YDS) Receiving: Luther Burden III (9 TAR, 6 REC, 76 YDS, 2 TDs)

Vanderbilt Top Performers

Passing: Diego Pavia (14-for-23, 178 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Diego Pavia (14-for-23, 178 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Pavia (17 ATT, 84 YDS)

Pavia (17 ATT, 84 YDS) Receiving: Joseph McVay (1 TAR, 1 REC, 65 YDS, 1 TD)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Vanderbilt Missouri 324 Total Yards 442 178 Passing Yards 226 146 Rushing Yards 216 0 Turnovers 0

South Carolina 50 – Akron 7

South Carolina covered the 24.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 41.5-point total.

South Carolina Top Performers

Passing: Robby Ashford (15-for-21, 243 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Robby Ashford (15-for-21, 243 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Ashford (16 ATT, 133 YDS, 1 TD)

Ashford (16 ATT, 133 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Gage Larvadain (2 TAR, 2 REC, 79 YDS)

Akron Top Performers

Passing: Ben Finley (14-for-27, 110 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)

Ben Finley (14-for-27, 110 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT) Rushing: Jordon Simmons (6 ATT, 19 YDS)

Jordon Simmons (6 ATT, 19 YDS) Receiving: Adrian Norton (9 TAR, 4 REC, 56 YDS, 1 TD)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Akron South Carolina 154 Total Yards 549 117 Passing Yards 276 37 Rushing Yards 273 1 Turnovers 1

SEC Games Next Week

Kentucky Wildcats at No. 5 Ole Miss Rebels

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 28

Saturday, Sept. 28 Game Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium TV Channel: ESPN Networks

ESPN Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. No. 25 Texas A&M Aggies

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 28

Saturday, Sept. 28 Game Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium TV Channel: ESPN Networks

ESPN Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 15 Oklahoma Sooners at Auburn Tigers

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 28

Saturday, Sept. 28 Game Location: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Jordan-Hare Stadium TV Channel: ESPN Networks

ESPN Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 1 Texas Longhorns

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 28

Saturday, Sept. 28 Game Location: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium

DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ESPN Networks

ESPN Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs at No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 28

Saturday, Sept. 28 Game Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Bryant-Denny Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

South Alabama Jaguars at No. 16 LSU Tigers

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 28

Saturday, Sept. 28 Game Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Tiger Stadium

Tiger Stadium TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

