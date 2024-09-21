How to Watch the WNBA Playoffs Today | Sept. 22
Published 9:55 pm Saturday, September 21, 2024
Today’s WNBA playoff schedule includes four exciting matchups. Among them is the Seattle Storm versus the Las Vegas Aces.
The WNBA is streaming on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video this season – use our links so you don’t miss any of the action! Sign up for WNBA League Pass to get access to live out-of-market games and tons of WNBA content.
How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games
Atlanta Dream at New York Liberty
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Barclays Center
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
Get tickets for WNBA games at Vivid Seats, StubHub and Ticketmaster
Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ABC
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena
- Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
Phoenix Mercury at Minnesota Lynx
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Venue: Target Center
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
Watch the WNBA on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video
Seattle Storm at Las Vegas Aces
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Rep your team with officially licensed WNBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.