How to Watch the WNBA Playoffs Today | Sept. 22 Published 9:55 pm Saturday, September 21, 2024

Today’s WNBA playoff schedule includes four exciting matchups. Among them is the Seattle Storm versus the Las Vegas Aces.

The WNBA is streaming on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video this season – use our links so you don’t miss any of the action! Sign up for WNBA League Pass to get access to live out-of-market games and tons of WNBA content.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games

Atlanta Dream at New York Liberty

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

Get tickets for WNBA games at Vivid Seats, StubHub and Ticketmaster

Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun

How to Watch

TV Channel: ABC

ABC Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena

Mohegan Sun Arena Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Phoenix Mercury at Minnesota Lynx

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Venue: Target Center

Target Center Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Watch the WNBA on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video

Seattle Storm at Las Vegas Aces

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Michelob ULTRA Arena Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Rep your team with officially licensed WNBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.