How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 21 Published 6:13 am Saturday, September 21, 2024

Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals will play Josh Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians at Busch Stadium in the second of a three-game series, on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. ET.

Cardinals vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024

Saturday, September 21, 2024 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank 23rd in MLB action with 156 total home runs.

St. Louis ranks 21st in baseball, slugging .388.

The Cardinals’ .246 batting average ranks 13th in the majors.

St. Louis has the No. 25 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.1 runs per game (627 total runs).

The Cardinals’ .309 on-base percentage is 15th in baseball.

Cardinals hitters strike out 8.1 times per game, the ninth-lowest average in baseball.

St. Louis has a 4.07 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.

St. Louis’ pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.263).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Miles Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his 31st of the season. He is 8-11 with a 5.49 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 160 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.

Mikolas heads into the game with 14 quality starts under his belt this season.

Mikolas has pitched five or more innings in a game 21 times this season heading into this matchup.

He has had three appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 9/16/2024 Pirates W 4-0 Home Andre Pallante Paul Skenes 9/17/2024 Pirates W 3-1 Home Lance Lynn Bailey Falter 9/18/2024 Pirates W 10-5 Home Sonny Gray Jake Woodford 9/19/2024 Pirates L 3-2 Home Erick Fedde Luis Ortiz 9/20/2024 Guardians L 5-1 Home Kyle Gibson Ben Lively 9/21/2024 Guardians – Home Miles Mikolas Matthew Boyd 9/22/2024 Guardians – Home Andre Pallante Gavin Williams 9/24/2024 Rockies – Away Sonny Gray Ryan Feltner 9/25/2024 Rockies – Away Erick Fedde Austin Gomber 9/26/2024 Rockies – Away Kyle Gibson Kyle Freeland 9/27/2024 Giants – Away Miles Mikolas Landen Roupp

