How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 21
Published 6:13 am Saturday, September 21, 2024
Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals will play Josh Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians at Busch Stadium in the second of a three-game series, on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. ET.
Cardinals vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024
- Time: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: BSGL
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals rank 23rd in MLB action with 156 total home runs.
- St. Louis ranks 21st in baseball, slugging .388.
- The Cardinals’ .246 batting average ranks 13th in the majors.
- St. Louis has the No. 25 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.1 runs per game (627 total runs).
- The Cardinals’ .309 on-base percentage is 15th in baseball.
- Cardinals hitters strike out 8.1 times per game, the ninth-lowest average in baseball.
- St. Louis has a 4.07 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- St. Louis’ pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.263).
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Miles Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his 31st of the season. He is 8-11 with a 5.49 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 160 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Mikolas heads into the game with 14 quality starts under his belt this season.
- Mikolas has pitched five or more innings in a game 21 times this season heading into this matchup.
- He has had three appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/16/2024
|Pirates
|W 4-0
|Home
|Andre Pallante
|Paul Skenes
|9/17/2024
|Pirates
|W 3-1
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Bailey Falter
|9/18/2024
|Pirates
|W 10-5
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Jake Woodford
|9/19/2024
|Pirates
|L 3-2
|Home
|Erick Fedde
|Luis Ortiz
|9/20/2024
|Guardians
|L 5-1
|Home
|Kyle Gibson
|Ben Lively
|9/21/2024
|Guardians
|–
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Matthew Boyd
|9/22/2024
|Guardians
|–
|Home
|Andre Pallante
|Gavin Williams
|9/24/2024
|Rockies
|–
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Ryan Feltner
|9/25/2024
|Rockies
|–
|Away
|Erick Fedde
|Austin Gomber
|9/26/2024
|Rockies
|–
|Away
|Kyle Gibson
|Kyle Freeland
|9/27/2024
|Giants
|–
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Landen Roupp
