How to Watch MLB Baseball on Saturday, Sept. 21: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 1:25 am Saturday, September 21, 2024

The MLB slate today is not one to miss. The matchups include the Arizona Diamondbacks squaring off against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.

Information on live coverage of today’s MLB action is available for you.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Sept. 21

Pittsburgh Pirates (72-82) at Cincinnati Reds (75-80)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio Reds Starter: Rhett Lowder (1-2, 1.74 ERA)

Rhett Lowder (1-2, 1.74 ERA) Pirates Starter: Jared Jones (6-7, 3.85 ERA)

Washington Nationals (68-86) at Chicago Cubs (79-75)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks (4-11, 6.25 ERA)

Kyle Hendricks (4-11, 6.25 ERA) Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore (9-12, 4.17 ERA)

Detroit Tigers (80-74) at Baltimore Orioles (86-68)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland Orioles Starter: Cade Povich (2-9, 5.74 ERA)

Cade Povich (2-9, 5.74 ERA) Tigers Starter: Reese Olson (4-8, 3.5 ERA)

Minnesota Twins (81-73) at Boston Red Sox (76-78)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford (8-15, 4.19 ERA)

Kutter Crawford (8-15, 4.19 ERA) Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez (15-8, 3.84 ERA)

Toronto Blue Jays (73-81) at Tampa Bay Rays (76-78)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida Rays Starter: Taj Bradley (6-11, 4.39 ERA)

Taj Bradley (6-11, 4.39 ERA) Blue Jays Starter: Yariel Rodriguez (1-6, 4.29 ERA)

Philadelphia Phillies (92-62) at New York Mets (85-69)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York Mets Starter: Sean Manaea (11-5, 3.26 ERA)

Sean Manaea (11-5, 3.26 ERA) Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez (12-7, 3.13 ERA)

Atlanta Braves (83-71) at Miami Marlins (57-97)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida Marlins Starter: Adam Oller (1-4, 5.4 ERA)

Adam Oller (1-4, 5.4 ERA) Braves Starter: Max Fried (9-10, 3.49 ERA)

San Francisco Giants (75-79) at Kansas City Royals (82-72)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 5:10 PM ET

5:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri Royals Starter: Brady Singer (9-11, 3.53 ERA)

Brady Singer (9-11, 3.53 ERA) Giants Starter: Landen Roupp (0-1, 3.02 ERA)

Seattle Mariners (79-75) at Texas Rangers (73-81)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer (2-4, 3.95 ERA)

Max Scherzer (2-4, 3.95 ERA) Mariners Starter: Emerson Hancock (3-4, 4.83 ERA)

Arizona Diamondbacks (86-68) at Milwaukee Brewers (88-66)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: ARID

ARID Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin Brewers Starter: Aaron Civale (7-8, 4.48 ERA)

Aaron Civale (7-8, 4.48 ERA) Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly (4-0, 4 ERA)

Los Angeles Angels (62-92) at Houston Astros (84-70)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SCHN

SCHN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco (11-6, 2.88 ERA)

Ronel Blanco (11-6, 2.88 ERA) Angels Starter: Reid Detmers (4-7, 6.05 ERA)

Cleveland Guardians (90-65) at St. Louis Cardinals (77-77)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas (8-11, 5.49 ERA)

Miles Mikolas (8-11, 5.49 ERA) Guardians Starter: Matthew Boyd (2-1, 2.52 ERA)

Chicago White Sox (36-118) at San Diego Padres (88-66)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California Padres Starter: Martín Pérez (4-5, 4.36 ERA)

Martín Pérez (4-5, 4.36 ERA) White Sox Starter: Chris Flexen (2-14, 5.09 ERA)

New York Yankees (90-64) at Oakland Athletics (67-87)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California Athletics Starter: JP Sears (11-11, 4.24 ERA)

JP Sears (11-11, 4.24 ERA) Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón (15-9, 4.12 ERA)

Colorado Rockies (59-95) at Los Angeles Dodgers (92-62)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California Dodgers Starter: Walker Buehler (1-5, 5.54 ERA)

Walker Buehler (1-5, 5.54 ERA) Rockies Starter: Cal Quantrill (8-10, 4.68 ERA)

