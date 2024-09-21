Cardinals vs. Guardians: Betting Preview for Sept. 21 Published 4:27 am Saturday, September 21, 2024

On Saturday, Sept. 21 at 7:15 p.m. ET, the St. Louis Cardinals (77-77) host the Cleveland Guardians (90-65) at Busch Stadium. Miles Mikolas will get the call for the Cardinals, while Matthew Boyd will take the hill for the Guardians.

The Cardinals, at -115, are favored in this game, while the Guardians are underdogs at -105. The over/under for this game is 8.

Cardinals vs. Guardians Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024

7:15 p.m. ET Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Cardinals -115

Cardinals -115 Moneyline Underdog: Guardians -105

Guardians -105 Over/Under: 8 runs (Over: -115, Under: -105)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Mikolas (8-11) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 31st start of the season. He has a 5.49 ERA in 160 2/3 innings pitched, with 114 strikeouts.

Mikolas is looking to record his 15th quality start of the year.

Mikolas is trying to record his 22nd start of five or more innings this season in this game.

In three of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Cardinals Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals average one home run per game to rank 23rd in MLB play with 156 total home runs.

St. Louis’ .388 slugging percentage is 21st in MLB.

The Cardinals rank 13th in the majors with a .246 batting average.

St. Louis has the No. 25 offense in baseball, scoring 4.1 runs per game (627 total runs).

The Cardinals rank 15th in MLB with a .309 on-base percentage.

The Cardinals strike out 8.1 times per game, the ninth-best mark in MLB.

St. Louis’ 4.07 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The pitching staff for St. Louis has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in the majors.

The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.263).

