AAC Football Scores and Results – Week 4 2024

Looking to see how the 11 games with AAC teams played out in Week 4 of the college football schedule? Keep reading for results and the top performers from all of those games.

Jump to Matchup:

Rice vs. Army | Tulane vs. Louisiana | Charlotte vs. Indiana | Utah State vs. Temple | Memphis vs. Navy | Houston Christian vs. UTSA | Tulsa vs. Louisiana Tech | Wyoming vs. North Texas

AAC Scores | Week 4

Army 37 – Rice 14

Army covered the 7.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 43.5-point total.

Army Top Performers

Passing: Bryson Daily (6-for-9, 107 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Bryson Daily (6-for-9, 107 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Daily (23 ATT, 145 YDS, 3 TDs)

Daily (23 ATT, 145 YDS, 3 TDs) Receiving: Noah Short (3 TAR, 2 REC, 47 YDS, 1 TD)

Rice Top Performers

Passing: E.J. Warner (28-for-43, 235 YDS, 2 TDs, 2 INTs)

E.J. Warner (28-for-43, 235 YDS, 2 TDs, 2 INTs) Rushing: Dean Connors (9 ATT, 51 YDS)

Dean Connors (9 ATT, 51 YDS) Receiving: Matt Sykes (11 TAR, 6 REC, 82 YDS, 1 TD)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Rice Army 297 Total Yards 408 256 Passing Yards 120 41 Rushing Yards 288 2 Turnovers 0

Tulane 41 – Louisiana 33

Tulane covered the 1.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 53.5-point total.

Tulane Top Performers

Passing: Darian Mensah (11-for-17, 83 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Darian Mensah (11-for-17, 83 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Makhi Hughes (23 ATT, 166 YDS, 1 TD)

Makhi Hughes (23 ATT, 166 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Reggie Brown (1 TAR, 1 REC, 33 YDS, 1 TD)

Louisiana Top Performers

Passing: Ben Wooldridge (19-for-34, 238 YDS, 2 TDs, 2 INTs)

Ben Wooldridge (19-for-34, 238 YDS, 2 TDs, 2 INTs) Rushing: Elijah Davis (9 ATT, 103 YDS)

Elijah Davis (9 ATT, 103 YDS) Receiving: Terrance Carter (6 TAR, 4 REC, 79 YDS, 1 TD)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Tulane Louisiana 355 Total Yards 421 83 Passing Yards 238 272 Rushing Yards 183 0 Turnovers 2

Indiana 52 – Charlotte 14

Indiana covered the 28.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 50.5-point total.

Indiana Top Performers

Passing: Kurtis Rourke (16-for-20, 258 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Kurtis Rourke (16-for-20, 258 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Justice Ellison (9 ATT, 58 YDS, 1 TD)

Justice Ellison (9 ATT, 58 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Myles Price (3 TAR, 3 REC, 77 YDS)

Charlotte Top Performers

Passing: Trexler Ivey (14-for-23, 119 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Trexler Ivey (14-for-23, 119 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Cartevious Norton (11 ATT, 58 YDS)

Cartevious Norton (11 ATT, 58 YDS) Receiving: Jairus Mack (3 TAR, 3 REC, 36 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Charlotte Indiana 256 Total Yards 510 119 Passing Yards 288 137 Rushing Yards 222 1 Turnovers 0

Temple 45 – Utah State 29

Temple won as a 7-point underdog. The matchup covered the 53.5-point total.

Temple Top Performers

Passing: Evan Simon (17-for-27, 271 YDS, 5 TDs, 0 INTs)

Evan Simon (17-for-27, 271 YDS, 5 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Simon (11 ATT, 49 YDS, 1 TD)

Simon (11 ATT, 49 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Dante Wright (4 TAR, 3 REC, 116 YDS, 1 TD)

Utah State Top Performers

Passing: Spencer Petras (26-for-44, 293 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)

Spencer Petras (26-for-44, 293 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Rahsul Faison (27 ATT, 148 YDS, 1 TD)

Rahsul Faison (27 ATT, 148 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Jalen Royals (15 TAR, 10 REC, 112 YDS, 1 TD)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Utah State Temple 479 Total Yards 451 293 Passing Yards 271 186 Rushing Yards 180 1 Turnovers 0

Navy 56 – Memphis 44

Navy won as a 9.5-point underdog. The matchup covered the 47.5-point total.

Navy Top Performers

Passing: Blake Horvath (9-for-12, 192 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Blake Horvath (9-for-12, 192 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Horvath (12 ATT, 211 YDS, 4 TDs)

Horvath (12 ATT, 211 YDS, 4 TDs) Receiving: Brandon Chatman (3 TAR, 3 REC, 81 YDS, 1 TD)

Memphis Top Performers

Passing: Seth Henigan (32-for-56, 371 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)

Seth Henigan (32-for-56, 371 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Brandon Thomas (12 ATT, 125 YDS, 1 TD)

Brandon Thomas (12 ATT, 125 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Koby Drake (12 TAR, 9 REC, 102 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Memphis Navy 659 Total Yards 566 385 Passing Yards 205 274 Rushing Yards 361 1 Turnovers 0

UTSA 45 – Houston Christian 7

UTSA covered the 35.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup went under the 54.5-point total.

UTSA Top Performers

Passing: Owen McCown (18-for-25, 226 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)

Owen McCown (18-for-25, 226 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Brandon High (9 ATT, 74 YDS, 1 TD)

Brandon High (9 ATT, 74 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Willie McCoy (3 TAR, 2 REC, 85 YDS, 1 TD)

Houston Christian Top Performers

Passing: Eli Brickhandler (7-for-12, 83 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)

Eli Brickhandler (7-for-12, 83 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Jesse Valenzuela (5 ATT, 22 YDS, 1 TD)

Jesse Valenzuela (5 ATT, 22 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: AJ Wilson (4 TAR, 4 REC, 71 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Houston Christian UTSA 177 Total Yards 536 127 Passing Yards 267 50 Rushing Yards 269 1 Turnovers 1

Tulsa 23 – Louisiana Tech 20

Tulsa won as a 3-point underdog. The matchup went under the 56.5-point total.

Tulsa Top Performers

Passing: Kirk Francis (24-for-36, 228 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Kirk Francis (24-for-36, 228 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Anthony Watkins (10 ATT, 60 YDS, 1 TD)

Anthony Watkins (10 ATT, 60 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Kamdyn Benjamin (9 TAR, 8 REC, 69 YDS)

Louisiana Tech Top Performers

Passing: Blake Baker (6-for-10, 107 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)

Blake Baker (6-for-10, 107 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Fred Robertson (7 ATT, 39 YDS)

Fred Robertson (7 ATT, 39 YDS) Receiving: Eli Finley (3 TAR, 3 REC, 91 YDS, 1 TD)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Tulsa Louisiana Tech 333 Total Yards 284 228 Passing Yards 197 105 Rushing Yards 87 0 Turnovers 3

North Texas 44 – Wyoming 17

North Texas covered the 7-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 55.5-point total.

North Texas Top Performers

Passing: Chandler Morris (28-for-41, 305 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Chandler Morris (28-for-41, 305 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Shane Porter (13 ATT, 120 YDS)

Shane Porter (13 ATT, 120 YDS) Receiving: DT Sheffield (9 TAR, 8 REC, 109 YDS, 1 TD)

Wyoming Top Performers

Passing: Evan Svoboda (11-for-23, 155 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Evan Svoboda (11-for-23, 155 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Sam Scott (11 ATT, 39 YDS)

Sam Scott (11 ATT, 39 YDS) Receiving: John Michael Gyllenborg (7 TAR, 5 REC, 56 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Wyoming North Texas 244 Total Yards 534 175 Passing Yards 318 69 Rushing Yards 216 0 Turnovers 0

AAC Games Next Week

Army Black Knights at Temple Owls

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Date: Thursday, Sept. 26

Thursday, Sept. 26 Game Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

South Florida Bulls at Tulane Green Wave

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 28

Saturday, Sept. 28 Game Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

Yulman Stadium TV Channel: ESPN Networks

ESPN Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Navy Midshipmen at UAB Blazers

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 28

Saturday, Sept. 28 Game Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Protective Stadium

Protective Stadium TV Channel: ESPN Networks

ESPN Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

UTSA Roadrunners at East Carolina Pirates

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 28

Saturday, Sept. 28 Game Location: Greenville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Wagner Seahawks at Florida Atlantic Owls

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 28

Saturday, Sept. 28 Game Location: Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, Florida Venue: FAU Stadium

FAU Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tulsa Golden Hurricane at North Texas Mean Green

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 28

Saturday, Sept. 28 Game Location: Denton, Texas

Denton, Texas Venue: DATCU Stadium

DATCU Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Charlotte 49ers at Rice Owls

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 28

Saturday, Sept. 28 Game Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Rice Stadium

Rice Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Memphis Tigers

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 28

Saturday, Sept. 28 Game Location: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

