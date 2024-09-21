AAC Football Scores and Results – Week 4 2024
Published 5:24 pm Saturday, September 21, 2024
Looking to see how the 11 games with AAC teams played out in Week 4 of the college football schedule? Keep reading for results and the top performers from all of those games.
Watch college football all season long on ESPN+, Fubo and Paramount+.
Jump to Matchup:
Rice vs. Army | Tulane vs. Louisiana | Charlotte vs. Indiana | Utah State vs. Temple | Memphis vs. Navy | Houston Christian vs. UTSA | Tulsa vs. Louisiana Tech | Wyoming vs. North Texas
AAC Scores | Week 4
Army 37 – Rice 14
Army covered the 7.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 43.5-point total.
Army Top Performers
- Passing: Bryson Daily (6-for-9, 107 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Daily (23 ATT, 145 YDS, 3 TDs)
- Receiving: Noah Short (3 TAR, 2 REC, 47 YDS, 1 TD)
Rice Top Performers
- Passing: E.J. Warner (28-for-43, 235 YDS, 2 TDs, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Dean Connors (9 ATT, 51 YDS)
- Receiving: Matt Sykes (11 TAR, 6 REC, 82 YDS, 1 TD)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|Rice
|Army
|297
|Total Yards
|408
|256
|Passing Yards
|120
|41
|Rushing Yards
|288
|2
|Turnovers
|0
Tulane 41 – Louisiana 33
Tulane covered the 1.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 53.5-point total.
Tulane Top Performers
- Passing: Darian Mensah (11-for-17, 83 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Makhi Hughes (23 ATT, 166 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Reggie Brown (1 TAR, 1 REC, 33 YDS, 1 TD)
Louisiana Top Performers
- Passing: Ben Wooldridge (19-for-34, 238 YDS, 2 TDs, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Elijah Davis (9 ATT, 103 YDS)
- Receiving: Terrance Carter (6 TAR, 4 REC, 79 YDS, 1 TD)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|Tulane
|Louisiana
|355
|Total Yards
|421
|83
|Passing Yards
|238
|272
|Rushing Yards
|183
|0
|Turnovers
|2
Indiana 52 – Charlotte 14
Indiana covered the 28.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 50.5-point total.
Indiana Top Performers
- Passing: Kurtis Rourke (16-for-20, 258 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Justice Ellison (9 ATT, 58 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Myles Price (3 TAR, 3 REC, 77 YDS)
Charlotte Top Performers
- Passing: Trexler Ivey (14-for-23, 119 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Cartevious Norton (11 ATT, 58 YDS)
- Receiving: Jairus Mack (3 TAR, 3 REC, 36 YDS)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|Charlotte
|Indiana
|256
|Total Yards
|510
|119
|Passing Yards
|288
|137
|Rushing Yards
|222
|1
|Turnovers
|0
Temple 45 – Utah State 29
Temple won as a 7-point underdog. The matchup covered the 53.5-point total.
Temple Top Performers
- Passing: Evan Simon (17-for-27, 271 YDS, 5 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Simon (11 ATT, 49 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Dante Wright (4 TAR, 3 REC, 116 YDS, 1 TD)
Utah State Top Performers
- Passing: Spencer Petras (26-for-44, 293 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Rahsul Faison (27 ATT, 148 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Jalen Royals (15 TAR, 10 REC, 112 YDS, 1 TD)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|Utah State
|Temple
|479
|Total Yards
|451
|293
|Passing Yards
|271
|186
|Rushing Yards
|180
|1
|Turnovers
|0
Navy 56 – Memphis 44
Navy won as a 9.5-point underdog. The matchup covered the 47.5-point total.
Navy Top Performers
- Passing: Blake Horvath (9-for-12, 192 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Horvath (12 ATT, 211 YDS, 4 TDs)
- Receiving: Brandon Chatman (3 TAR, 3 REC, 81 YDS, 1 TD)
Memphis Top Performers
- Passing: Seth Henigan (32-for-56, 371 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Brandon Thomas (12 ATT, 125 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Koby Drake (12 TAR, 9 REC, 102 YDS)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|Memphis
|Navy
|659
|Total Yards
|566
|385
|Passing Yards
|205
|274
|Rushing Yards
|361
|1
|Turnovers
|0
UTSA 45 – Houston Christian 7
UTSA covered the 35.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup went under the 54.5-point total.
UTSA Top Performers
- Passing: Owen McCown (18-for-25, 226 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Brandon High (9 ATT, 74 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Willie McCoy (3 TAR, 2 REC, 85 YDS, 1 TD)
Houston Christian Top Performers
- Passing: Eli Brickhandler (7-for-12, 83 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Jesse Valenzuela (5 ATT, 22 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: AJ Wilson (4 TAR, 4 REC, 71 YDS)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|Houston Christian
|UTSA
|177
|Total Yards
|536
|127
|Passing Yards
|267
|50
|Rushing Yards
|269
|1
|Turnovers
|1
Tulsa 23 – Louisiana Tech 20
Tulsa won as a 3-point underdog. The matchup went under the 56.5-point total.
Tulsa Top Performers
- Passing: Kirk Francis (24-for-36, 228 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Anthony Watkins (10 ATT, 60 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Kamdyn Benjamin (9 TAR, 8 REC, 69 YDS)
Louisiana Tech Top Performers
- Passing: Blake Baker (6-for-10, 107 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Fred Robertson (7 ATT, 39 YDS)
- Receiving: Eli Finley (3 TAR, 3 REC, 91 YDS, 1 TD)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|Tulsa
|Louisiana Tech
|333
|Total Yards
|284
|228
|Passing Yards
|197
|105
|Rushing Yards
|87
|0
|Turnovers
|3
North Texas 44 – Wyoming 17
North Texas covered the 7-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 55.5-point total.
North Texas Top Performers
- Passing: Chandler Morris (28-for-41, 305 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Shane Porter (13 ATT, 120 YDS)
- Receiving: DT Sheffield (9 TAR, 8 REC, 109 YDS, 1 TD)
Wyoming Top Performers
- Passing: Evan Svoboda (11-for-23, 155 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Sam Scott (11 ATT, 39 YDS)
- Receiving: John Michael Gyllenborg (7 TAR, 5 REC, 56 YDS)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|Wyoming
|North Texas
|244
|Total Yards
|534
|175
|Passing Yards
|318
|69
|Rushing Yards
|216
|0
|Turnovers
|0
AAC Games Next Week
Army Black Knights at Temple Owls
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Date: Thursday, Sept. 26
- Game Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.
South Florida Bulls at Tulane Green Wave
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 28
- Game Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Yulman Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.
Navy Midshipmen at UAB Blazers
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 28
- Game Location: Birmingham, Alabama
- Venue: Protective Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.
UTSA Roadrunners at East Carolina Pirates
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 28
- Game Location: Greenville, North Carolina
- Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.
Wagner Seahawks at Florida Atlantic Owls
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 28
- Game Location: Boca Raton, Florida
- Venue: FAU Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.
Tulsa Golden Hurricane at North Texas Mean Green
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 28
- Game Location: Denton, Texas
- Venue: DATCU Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.
Charlotte 49ers at Rice Owls
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 28
- Game Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Rice Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.
Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Memphis Tigers
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 28
- Game Location: Memphis, Florida
- Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.