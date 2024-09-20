Where to Watch Ole Miss vs. Georgia Southern on TV or Streaming Live – Sept. 21

Published 7:47 pm Friday, September 20, 2024

By Data Skrive

Where to Watch Ole Miss vs. Georgia Southern on TV or Streaming Live - Sept. 21

One of the top QBs in college football will be featured when Jaxson Dart and the Ole Miss Rebels (3-0) take on the Georgia Southern Eagles (2-1) on Saturday, September 21, 2024.

We give more coverage below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on SEC Network.

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Southern Live Stream and TV Viewing Options

  • Game day: Saturday, September 21, 2024
  • Game time: 7:45 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network
  • Location: Oxford, Mississippi
  • Stadium: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
  • Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Ole Miss Key Players

Name Position Stats
Jaxson Dart QB 1,172 YDS (83%) / 8 TD / 1 INT
55 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 18.3 RUSH YPG
Henry Parrish Jr. RB 353 YDS / 6 TD / 117.7 YPG / 7.8 YPC
6 REC / 49 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 16.3 REC YPG
Tre Harris WR 28 REC / 436 YDS / 2 TD / 145.3 YPG
Antwane Wells Jr. WR 11 REC / 208 YDS / 3 TD / 69.3 YPG
Chris Paul Jr. LB 19 TKL / 3 TFL / 0.5 SACK
Trey Amos DB 11 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
T.J. Dudley LB 13 TKL / 0 TFL
Suntarine Perkins LB 5 TKL / 1 TFL / 1.5 SACK / 1 INT

Ole Miss Schedule

Date Opponent Score
8/31/2024 vs. Furman W 76-0
9/7/2024 vs. Middle Tennessee W 52-3
9/14/2024 at Wake Forest W 40-6
9/21/2024 vs. Georgia Southern
9/28/2024 vs. Kentucky
10/5/2024 at South Carolina
10/12/2024 at LSU
10/26/2024 vs. Oklahoma
11/2/2024 at Arkansas
11/9/2024 vs. Georgia
11/23/2024 at Florida
11/29/2024 vs. Mississippi State

Georgia Southern Key Players

Name Position Stats
JC French QB 776 YDS (61.8%) / 6 TD / 0 INT
57 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 19 RUSH YPG
Jalen White RB 97 YDS / 5 TD / 32.3 YPG / 3.1 YPC
Dalen Cobb WR 15 REC / 175 YDS / 2 TD / 58.3 YPG
OJ Arnold RB 79 YDS / 1 TD / 26.3 YPG / 6.6 YPC
6 REC / 46 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 15.3 REC YPG
Chance Gamble DB 7 TKL / 0 TFL
Marc Stampley II DB 5 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK
Tracy Hill Jr. DB 3 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
Elhadj Fall DL 2 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK

Georgia Southern Schedule

Date Opponent Score
8/31/2024 vs. Boise State L 56-45
9/7/2024 at Nevada W 20-17
9/14/2024 vs. South Carolina State W 42-14
9/21/2024 at Ole Miss
9/28/2024 at Georgia State
10/12/2024 vs. Marshall
10/19/2024 vs. James Madison
10/24/2024 at Old Dominion
11/2/2024 at South Alabama
11/16/2024 vs. Troy
11/23/2024 at Coastal Carolina
11/30/2024 vs. Appalachian State

