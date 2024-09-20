Where to Watch Ole Miss vs. Georgia Southern on TV or Streaming Live – Sept. 21 Published 7:47 pm Friday, September 20, 2024

One of the top QBs in college football will be featured when Jaxson Dart and the Ole Miss Rebels (3-0) take on the Georgia Southern Eagles (2-1) on Saturday, September 21, 2024.

We give more coverage below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on SEC Network.

Watch college football live without cable. Stream ACC, SEC, ESPN and more with Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and start watching college football games now.

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Southern Live Stream and TV Viewing Options

Game day: Saturday, September 21, 2024

Saturday, September 21, 2024 Game time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Stadium: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on Fubo.

Ole Miss Key Players

Name Position Stats Jaxson Dart QB 1,172 YDS (83%) / 8 TD / 1 INT

55 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 18.3 RUSH YPG Henry Parrish Jr. RB 353 YDS / 6 TD / 117.7 YPG / 7.8 YPC

6 REC / 49 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 16.3 REC YPG Tre Harris WR 28 REC / 436 YDS / 2 TD / 145.3 YPG Antwane Wells Jr. WR 11 REC / 208 YDS / 3 TD / 69.3 YPG Chris Paul Jr. LB 19 TKL / 3 TFL / 0.5 SACK Trey Amos DB 11 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD T.J. Dudley LB 13 TKL / 0 TFL Suntarine Perkins LB 5 TKL / 1 TFL / 1.5 SACK / 1 INT

Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on ESPN+.

Ole Miss Schedule

Date Opponent Score 8/31/2024 vs. Furman W 76-0 9/7/2024 vs. Middle Tennessee W 52-3 9/14/2024 at Wake Forest W 40-6 9/21/2024 vs. Georgia Southern – 9/28/2024 vs. Kentucky – 10/5/2024 at South Carolina – 10/12/2024 at LSU – 10/26/2024 vs. Oklahoma – 11/2/2024 at Arkansas – 11/9/2024 vs. Georgia – 11/23/2024 at Florida – 11/29/2024 vs. Mississippi State –

Get tickets for any college football game this season at Ticketmaster.

Georgia Southern Key Players

Name Position Stats JC French QB 776 YDS (61.8%) / 6 TD / 0 INT

57 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 19 RUSH YPG Jalen White RB 97 YDS / 5 TD / 32.3 YPG / 3.1 YPC Dalen Cobb WR 15 REC / 175 YDS / 2 TD / 58.3 YPG OJ Arnold RB 79 YDS / 1 TD / 26.3 YPG / 6.6 YPC

6 REC / 46 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 15.3 REC YPG Chance Gamble DB 7 TKL / 0 TFL Marc Stampley II DB 5 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK Tracy Hill Jr. DB 3 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD Elhadj Fall DL 2 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Georgia Southern Schedule