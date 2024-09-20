Where to Watch Ole Miss vs. Georgia Southern on TV or Streaming Live – Sept. 21
Published 7:47 pm Friday, September 20, 2024
One of the top QBs in college football will be featured when Jaxson Dart and the Ole Miss Rebels (3-0) take on the Georgia Southern Eagles (2-1) on Saturday, September 21, 2024.
We give more coverage below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on SEC Network.
Ole Miss vs. Georgia Southern Live Stream and TV Viewing Options
- Game day: Saturday, September 21, 2024
- Game time: 7:45 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SEC Network
- Location: Oxford, Mississippi
- Stadium: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
- Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Ole Miss Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Jaxson Dart
|QB
|1,172 YDS (83%) / 8 TD / 1 INT
55 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 18.3 RUSH YPG
|Henry Parrish Jr.
|RB
|353 YDS / 6 TD / 117.7 YPG / 7.8 YPC
6 REC / 49 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 16.3 REC YPG
|Tre Harris
|WR
|28 REC / 436 YDS / 2 TD / 145.3 YPG
|Antwane Wells Jr.
|WR
|11 REC / 208 YDS / 3 TD / 69.3 YPG
|Chris Paul Jr.
|LB
|19 TKL / 3 TFL / 0.5 SACK
|Trey Amos
|DB
|11 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
|T.J. Dudley
|LB
|13 TKL / 0 TFL
|Suntarine Perkins
|LB
|5 TKL / 1 TFL / 1.5 SACK / 1 INT
Ole Miss Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/31/2024
|vs. Furman
|W 76-0
|9/7/2024
|vs. Middle Tennessee
|W 52-3
|9/14/2024
|at Wake Forest
|W 40-6
|9/21/2024
|vs. Georgia Southern
|–
|9/28/2024
|vs. Kentucky
|–
|10/5/2024
|at South Carolina
|–
|10/12/2024
|at LSU
|–
|10/26/2024
|vs. Oklahoma
|–
|11/2/2024
|at Arkansas
|–
|11/9/2024
|vs. Georgia
|–
|11/23/2024
|at Florida
|–
|11/29/2024
|vs. Mississippi State
|–
Georgia Southern Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|JC French
|QB
|776 YDS (61.8%) / 6 TD / 0 INT
57 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 19 RUSH YPG
|Jalen White
|RB
|97 YDS / 5 TD / 32.3 YPG / 3.1 YPC
|Dalen Cobb
|WR
|15 REC / 175 YDS / 2 TD / 58.3 YPG
|OJ Arnold
|RB
|79 YDS / 1 TD / 26.3 YPG / 6.6 YPC
6 REC / 46 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 15.3 REC YPG
|Chance Gamble
|DB
|7 TKL / 0 TFL
|Marc Stampley II
|DB
|5 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK
|Tracy Hill Jr.
|DB
|3 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
|Elhadj Fall
|DL
|2 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK
Georgia Southern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/31/2024
|vs. Boise State
|L 56-45
|9/7/2024
|at Nevada
|W 20-17
|9/14/2024
|vs. South Carolina State
|W 42-14
|9/21/2024
|at Ole Miss
|–
|9/28/2024
|at Georgia State
|–
|10/12/2024
|vs. Marshall
|–
|10/19/2024
|vs. James Madison
|–
|10/24/2024
|at Old Dominion
|–
|11/2/2024
|at South Alabama
|–
|11/16/2024
|vs. Troy
|–
|11/23/2024
|at Coastal Carolina
|–
|11/30/2024
|vs. Appalachian State
|–