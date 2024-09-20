Thweatt Training in the Timor Sea Published 10:08 am Friday, September 20, 2024

Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Breanna Thweatt, from Batesville, mans an M240B machine gun during a small

craft action team drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) as

part of exercise Kakadu 2024 while operating in the Timor Sea on Friday, Sept. 13. Exercise Kakadu is

the Royal Australian Navy’s premier exercise and provides an opportunity for regional nations to

participate in multinational maritime activities, from humanitarian assistance and search and rescue

operations to high-end maritime warfare scenarios. (U.S. Navy)