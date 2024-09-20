Property Transfers Published 10:12 am Friday, September 20, 2024

Property Transfers

Compiled by Davis Coen

Property transfers between Sept. 9-13, 2024, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery

Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Lona Porter and Kaytlynn Mount to Amanda Sharp, Lots 42A and 42B, Sardis Lake Estates.

Lona Porter to Kaytlynn Mount, Lots 42A and 42B of the Sardis Lake Estates.

The Mississippi Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church, Inc. to Shiloh Methodist

Church and Bethel Methodist Church, Southeast Quarter of Section 17, Township 10 South,

Range 7 West.

John David Pounders and Liberti Dawn Pounders to Kevin Gibson, Northeast Quarter of Section

16, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Pauline M. McCullar to Lion Realty Group, LLC, Northwest Quarter and Southwest Quarter of

Section 25, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Steven Owen to James Sullivan and Pammie Machelle Sullivan, Part of the Southwest Quarter

of the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 9, Township 8, Range 5; Lot 47 of

Coles Camp Subdivision; 20 Summer Drive, Batesville.

Courtland Community Church to Bar C4 Cattle and Ministries, LLC, Part of Section 4, Township

10 South, Range 7 West, Courtland.

William B. Fuller and Carolyn O. Fuller to Michael Craig Watson and Sara Watkins, A parcel in

Section 19, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Ranaldo Nehemiah Cox to Jamese Shena Chapman, A part of the Southwest Quarter of

Section 29, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Jay 10 Properties, LLC to Humberto Pegueros Zamora, Lot 75A, Sardis Country Estates located

in Section 29, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Lock & Leave Storage, LLC to Joey Caine Investments, LLC, Fraction of Block 14, Pope.

Fonzo Milam, III and Joyce Milam to M.B. Haulers, LLC, Northwest Quarter of Section 14,

Township 9 South, Range 9 West.

P & P Farms, LLC and Melina Ann Perry to Ronald Chadwick Williams and Amanda Sue

Williams, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 15, and

the Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 14, all in Township 10 South, Range

6 West.

Casey Leneer Beard, Kyle Adele Beard, and Elizabeth A. Beard to Casey Leneer Beard and

Kylie Adele Beard, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of

Section 19, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Casey Leneer Beard, Kyle Adele Beard, and Elizabeth A. Beard to Elizabeth A. Beard, A

fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 19, Township 10

South, Range 6 West.

James W. Tidwell to Peyton Braswell Gordon and Shelbi Jean Gordon, A fractional part of the

Southwest Quarter of Section 34, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Henry E. Heafner to Anthony Chad Costner, A part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 14,

Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Carolyn O. O’Conner and James Whit Tidwell to Michael Ray Ingham and Tammy Renee

Ingham, Lot 37, Third Addition to Plum Point Subdivision and Lot 58 of the First Addition to

Plum Point Subdivision.

First Judicial District

Ralph Webb to Ashley Brian Smith and Pam Smith, A fraction of Lot 8, Panola Hills

Subdivision.

Sandra Moss to Preston Gant, A part of Lot 1, Block 33, Sardis.

Kevin J. McKenzie to Miguel A. Ponce and Adrian Malagon, A fractional part of the

Southeast Quarter of Section 13, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

Frank C. Campbell and April D. Campbell to Harvey Lee Howell, Tract 15, Part of the

South Half of Section 9, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.

Elizabeth Carr, et al. to Como 310, LLC, 670 acres, more or less, located in Section 35,

Township 6 South, Range 6 West.