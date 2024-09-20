Panola County Jail Log Published 10:11 am Friday, September 20, 2024

Panola County Jail Log

Compiled by Brad Greer

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a

person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken

to, and processed at, the facility.

Sept. 9

Terry Elizabeth Reeder, 107 Griffin St., Water Valley, charged with DUI (other), no insurance,

no seatbelt, and switched tag.

Cody Allen Britt, 16 CR 473, Oxford, charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle,

driving while license suspended, no tag light, and improper equipment.

Sept. 10

Robert William Reid, 391 CR 115, Water Valley, charged with contempt of court/failure to

appear.

Jason Jarod Bobo, 213 Panola Ave., Batesville, charged with violation of probation.

LaKeela Rachel Kirby, 1725 Partee Rd., Senatobia, charged with possession of marijuana.

Regina Taylor, 1725 Partee Rd., Senatobia, charged with DUI (other).

Frank London McCoy, Jr., 608 Mill St., Crenshaw, charged with trespassing.

Rosalind Shandrea Smith, 202 Deaton St., Batesville, charged with contributing to the

delinquency of a minor/neglect.

John Albritten Ferguson, 19027 Hwy. 51S, Sardis, charged with DUI refusal.

Latoya Latrice Fondren, 98 Will Steward Rd., Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct/failure

to comply.

Sept. 11

Lavontay Mykel Benson, 452 Woodruff Rd., Courtland, charged with burglary.

Tommy Lee Thomas, Jr., 70 Barker Rd., Courtland, charged with felon in possession of a

firearm.

Albino Vasques Sanchez, 2448 Eureka St., Batesville, charged with leaving the scene of an

accident, no drivers license, and no insurance.

Lekedrick Darnell Whitehead, 915 Cutrier Rd., Lambert, held for sentencing.

Sept. 12

Stedarrious Deandre Sanford, 3376 Eureka Rd., Batesville, charged with possession of a

weapon by a felon.

Mark Izaiah Schwinn, 3733 Tocowa Rd., Courtland, charged with contributing to the

delinquency of a minor.

Sept. 13

Landarious Johnson, 347 E. Missouri Ave., Crenshaw, charged with contempt of court/failure to

comply.

Terry Lee Armstrong, 10683 Ballentine Rd., Sardis, charged with failure to register as a sex

offender.

Christopher Tyler Brown, 1749 Morrow Rd., Courtland, charged with failure to register as a sex

offender.

Camari Kason Strickling, 3392 Cotton Plant Rd., Batesville, charged with two counts of burglary,

two counts of malicious mischief, and grand larceny.

Sept. 14

Reginald F. Edwards, 102 Dora St., Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to

comply.

Jasmine Jashay Fonville, 309 W. Lee St., Sardis, charged with malicious mischief.

Roydarius Tremaine Johnson, 222 Noble St., Batesville, charged with aggravated domestic

assault.

Dominique Duntae Jannice, 451 Union Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI, child endangerment, no

proof of insurance, and no drivers license.

Frank London McCoy, Jr., 608 Mill St., Crenshaw, charged with trespassing.

Kaitlyn Marie Kirtley, 466 Morris Lane, Batesville, charged with 10 counts of animal abuse.

Steven Jeffrey Archer, 466 Morris Lane, Batesville, charged with 10 counts of animal abuse.

Angel Nicole Brimhall, 466 Morris Lane, Batesville, charged with child neglect.

Alan Joseph Lowe, 1428 Moss Point Dr., Southaven, charged with DUI (other).

Tracy Omarie Williams, 104 ½ Gracie Cove, Batesville, charged with DUI (other, 2nd) and

driving while license suspended.

Janice Diane Jones, 109 MLK Dr., Batesville, charged with contempt of court/failure to appear.

Mack Arthur Leland, 209 MLK Dr., Batesville, charged with simple assault.

Sept. 15

Byron Thomas Tedford, 7955 Pope-Water Valley Rd., Pope, charged with simple domestic

violence and aggravated domestic violence.

Matthew Hervey, 603 CR 15, Water Valley, charged with simple domestic violence.