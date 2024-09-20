Our ancestors were healthier; here’s why Published 10:04 am Friday, September 20, 2024

Our ancestors were healthier; here’s why

By Kara Kimbrough

Food Columnist

Here’s a sobering thought. The overall quality of life of Americans living in

the previous century compared to modern-day residents was much better.

No surprise, our ancestors were much healthier. Diseases like cancer and

diabetes were rarer and here’s why.

Researchers attribute moderate doses of sunshine, rigorous daily exercise

from working on farms and most importantly, primarily eating made-from-

scratch foods like home-grown vegetables and farm-raised chicken, beef and

pork as the reason our grandparents and prior generations experienced

fewer health problems.

The report made me realize I need to rely more on home-cooked meals

made with fresh ingredients instead of frozen and processed ones.

Some argue they “don’t have time” or aren’t very proficient in the kitchen,

relying instead on heat-and-eat meals courtesy of the supermarket or other

places. This train of thought doesn’t hold water, since there are hundreds –

maybe thousands- of 4 and 5-ingredient recipes requiring little preparation

time before cooking.

Here are three of my favorite quick-and-easy go-to dinner recipes that would

undoubtedly make my healthier ancestors proud:

Bacon-Wrapped Chicken and Dried Beef

6 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

4-ounce jar dried beef slices, separated

6 strips bacon (don’t use thick-cut)

1 cup sour cream

1 can cream of mushroom soup

Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Placed dried beef strips in bottom of

greased casserole dish. Wrap bacon slices around each chicken breast and

place over beef. Combine sour cream and soup; spread over chicken. Cover

and bake for two hours. Serve over noodles or rice.

Pork Chops and Potatoes Bake

4 to 6 pork chops

4 to 5 potatoes, peeled and sliced into ½-inch slices

1 can cheddar cheese soup

1 cup sour cream

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Place two layers of sliced potatoes in

bottom of greased casserole dish. Place pork chops on top. Combine soup

and sour cream. Pour over chops. Bake uncovered for 30 minutes.

Ham and Potatoes O’Brien Casserole

5 slices of deli ham, chopped

24-ounce package Ore-Ida Potatoes O’Brien, thawed

8-ounce package cream cheese, room temperature

4.5-ounce jar green chilies, chopped

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place thawed potatoes and chopped ham in

greased casserole dish, combine and spread out with a spatula. Combine

cream cheese and green chilies. Pour over potatoes and stir well. Bake for

40 minutes.

Kara Kimbrough is a food and travel writer from Mississippi. Email her at

kkprco@yahoo.com.