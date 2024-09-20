Our ancestors were healthier; here’s why
Published 10:04 am Friday, September 20, 2024
Our ancestors were healthier; here’s why
By Kara Kimbrough
Food Columnist
Here’s a sobering thought. The overall quality of life of Americans living in
the previous century compared to modern-day residents was much better.
No surprise, our ancestors were much healthier. Diseases like cancer and
diabetes were rarer and here’s why.
Researchers attribute moderate doses of sunshine, rigorous daily exercise
from working on farms and most importantly, primarily eating made-from-
scratch foods like home-grown vegetables and farm-raised chicken, beef and
pork as the reason our grandparents and prior generations experienced
fewer health problems.
The report made me realize I need to rely more on home-cooked meals
made with fresh ingredients instead of frozen and processed ones.
Some argue they “don’t have time” or aren’t very proficient in the kitchen,
relying instead on heat-and-eat meals courtesy of the supermarket or other
places. This train of thought doesn’t hold water, since there are hundreds –
maybe thousands- of 4 and 5-ingredient recipes requiring little preparation
time before cooking.
Here are three of my favorite quick-and-easy go-to dinner recipes that would
undoubtedly make my healthier ancestors proud:
Bacon-Wrapped Chicken and Dried Beef
6 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
4-ounce jar dried beef slices, separated
6 strips bacon (don’t use thick-cut)
1 cup sour cream
1 can cream of mushroom soup
Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Placed dried beef strips in bottom of
greased casserole dish. Wrap bacon slices around each chicken breast and
place over beef. Combine sour cream and soup; spread over chicken. Cover
and bake for two hours. Serve over noodles or rice.
Pork Chops and Potatoes Bake
4 to 6 pork chops
4 to 5 potatoes, peeled and sliced into ½-inch slices
1 can cheddar cheese soup
1 cup sour cream
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Place two layers of sliced potatoes in
bottom of greased casserole dish. Place pork chops on top. Combine soup
and sour cream. Pour over chops. Bake uncovered for 30 minutes.
Ham and Potatoes O’Brien Casserole
5 slices of deli ham, chopped
24-ounce package Ore-Ida Potatoes O’Brien, thawed
8-ounce package cream cheese, room temperature
4.5-ounce jar green chilies, chopped
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place thawed potatoes and chopped ham in
greased casserole dish, combine and spread out with a spatula. Combine
cream cheese and green chilies. Pour over potatoes and stir well. Bake for
40 minutes.
Kara Kimbrough is a food and travel writer from Mississippi. Email her at
kkprco@yahoo.com.