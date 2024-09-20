Northwest Cuts Ribbon on New Men’s Residence Hall Published 10:17 am Friday, September 20, 2024

Northwest Mississippi Community College celebrated Sept. 12 the opening of its newest men’s residence hall, Lamar Hall, named after Mississippi State Rep. John Thomas “Trey” Lamar, III. The naming of Lamar Hall was unanimously approved by the college’s Board of Trustees at its monthly meeting in August.

Lamar, who was elected to the Mississippi House of Representatives in 2011, serves the citizens of District 8, which includes Tate and Lafayette counties. He is currently chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee and has been a longtime supporter of the college both personally and through the legislature. He and his parents, John and Ann Lamar, are all distinguished alumni of the college.

“Our success as a college is due to great support from friends and partners outside the college, and that’s what Rep. Lamar is,” said Northwest President, Dr. Michael J. Heindl. “He’s a tremendous friend, partner and supporter.”

“We are excited to honor him in this way,” Dr. Heindl continued. “He loves this community, this region and this state and works very hard for all of us here. He is so befitting of this honor.”

The naming of Lamar Hall was kept secret until the ribbon cutting, and Lamar was unaware the building was named after him until he arrived on campus, when he was told during the college’s September board meeting held prior to the ribbon cutting.

“I was not prepared to have to say anything today,” Lamar said, recounting the story of how he almost didn’t make it to campus. “Surprised is all I can say-I can think of so many people that are way more deserving to have this building named after them than myself. This has been specialall I can say is thank you from the bottom of my heart. This means the world to me and my family, and I am truly honored.”

Lamar is a graduate of the University of Mississippi, Mississippi College School of Law and Washington University School of Law. During law school at MC, he served on the Moot Court Board and as president of the Christian Legal Society. After college, he returned to his hometown of Senatobia to begin practicing at Lamar & Hannaford, the law firm founded by his grandfather in 1958.

He is a member of Senatobia Rotary Club, serves as deacon at First Baptist Church in Senatobia, and previously served on the Board of Directors for Tate County Economic Development Foundation. When he’s not working, he enjoys time with his family and friends, being outdoors, watching sports and learning about history.

He is married to the former Jill Anthony, and the couple has three children-Ford, John Brantley and Annie