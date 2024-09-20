North Delta has bye week before big Homecoming matchup Published 10:03 am Friday, September 20, 2024

By Myra Bean

North Delta (3-2) got back in the winning bracket with a 35-7 win over Strayhorn last Friday, Sept. 13.

The Green Wave have a bye week and will return to action next Friday, Sept. 27, when they host Lee Academy in the Homecoming game.

Last week, the Green Wave scored all its points before Strayhorn got on the board with a 4-yard touchdown run with 3:20 left in the game with a running clock.

With 8:40 to go in the first quarter, Kasen Bates passed to Mike Pinkston for a 15-yard touchdown pass.

Caleb Walls kicked a 26-yard field goal with 1:01 left in the third quarter to take the game to 29-0.

The final score for North Delta came on a Caden Land interception returned for a touchdown.

Mike Pinkston, moved to running back and had 100 yards rushing, and a touchdown reception for 15 yards in the game. Gabe Carlisle had 84 yards, Julius Anderson picked up 82 yards and two touchdowns, and Kasen Bates finished with 34 yards.