MLB Betting Lines and Picks Today | Sept. 21 Published 8:33 pm Friday, September 20, 2024

In a Saturday MLB schedule that features a lot of compelling matchups, the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Milwaukee Brewers is a game to see.

For a breakdown of all the important matchups in the MLB on Saturday, check out our betting odds preview below.

MLB Betting Info Today – Sept. 21

Pittsburgh Pirates (72-82) at Cincinnati Reds (75-80)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Reds -125

Reds -125 Moneyline Underdog: Pirates +105

Pirates +105 Total: 8.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

8.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Reds 6, Pirates 5

Reds 6, Pirates 5 Moneyline Pick: Reds (-125) over the Pirates (+105)

Reds (-125) over the Pirates (+105) Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Reds Starter: Rhett Lowder (1-2, 1.74 ERA)

Rhett Lowder (1-2, 1.74 ERA) Pirates Starter: Jared Jones (6-7, 3.85 ERA)

Washington Nationals (68-86) at Chicago Cubs (79-75)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Cubs -145

Cubs -145 Moneyline Underdog: Nationals +120

Nationals +120 Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Cubs 6, Nationals 4

Cubs 6, Nationals 4 Moneyline Pick: Cubs (-145) over the Nationals (+120)

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks (4-11, 6.25 ERA)

Kyle Hendricks (4-11, 6.25 ERA) Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore (9-12, 4.17 ERA)

Detroit Tigers (80-73) at Baltimore Orioles (85-68)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Orioles -120

Orioles -120 Moneyline Underdog: Tigers +100

Tigers +100 Total: 8.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)

8.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under) Prediction: Orioles 6, Tigers 5

Orioles 6, Tigers 5 Moneyline Pick: Orioles (-120) over the Tigers (+100)

Orioles (-120) over the Tigers (+100) Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Orioles Starter: Cade Povich (2-9, 5.74 ERA)

Cade Povich (2-9, 5.74 ERA) Tigers Starter: Reese Olson (4-8, 3.50 ERA)

Minnesota Twins (80-73) at Boston Red Sox (76-77)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Red Sox -135

Red Sox -135 Moneyline Underdog: Twins +110

Twins +110 Total: 8 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)

8 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under) Prediction: Red Sox 6, Twins 5

Red Sox 6, Twins 5 Moneyline Pick: Red Sox (110) over the Twins (-135)

Red Sox (110) over the Twins (-135) Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford (8-15, 4.19 ERA)

Kutter Crawford (8-15, 4.19 ERA) Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez (15-8, 3.84 ERA)

Toronto Blue Jays (73-81) at Tampa Bay Rays (76-78)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Rays -140

Rays -140 Moneyline Underdog: Blue Jays +115

Blue Jays +115 Total: 7.5 Runs (-125 to go over, -105 to go under)

7.5 Runs (-125 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Rays 5, Blue Jays 4

Rays 5, Blue Jays 4 Moneyline Pick: Rays (-140) over the Blue Jays (+115)

Rays (-140) over the Blue Jays (+115) Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Rays Starter: Taj Bradley (6-11, 4.39 ERA)

Taj Bradley (6-11, 4.39 ERA) Blue Jays Starter: Yariel Rodriguez (1-6, 4.29 ERA)

Philadelphia Phillies (91-62) at New York Mets (85-68)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Mets -115

Mets -115 Moneyline Underdog: Phillies -105

Phillies -105 Total: 7.5 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under)

7.5 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under) Prediction: Mets 5, Phillies 4

Mets 5, Phillies 4 Moneyline Pick: Mets (-115) over the Phillies (-105)

Mets (-115) over the Phillies (-105) Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Mets Starter: Sean Manaea (11-5, 3.26 ERA)

Sean Manaea (11-5, 3.26 ERA) Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez (12-7, 3.13 ERA)

Atlanta Braves (83-70) at Miami Marlins (56-97)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Braves

Braves Moneyline Underdog: Marlins

Marlins Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Braves 5, Marlins 4

Braves 5, Marlins 4 Moneyline Pick: Braves () over the Marlins ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Marlins Starter: Adam Oller (1-4, 5.40 ERA)

Adam Oller (1-4, 5.40 ERA) Braves Starter: Max Fried (9-10, 3.49 ERA)

San Francisco Giants (74-79) at Kansas City Royals (82-71)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Royals -150

Royals -150 Moneyline Underdog: Giants +125

Giants +125 Total: 8.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)

8.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under) Prediction: Royals 5, Giants 4

Royals 5, Giants 4 Moneyline Pick: Royals (-150) over the Giants (+125)

Royals (-150) over the Giants (+125) Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 5:10 PM ET

5:10 PM ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Royals Starter: Brady Singer (9-11, 3.53 ERA)

Brady Singer (9-11, 3.53 ERA) Giants Starter: Landen Roupp (0-1, 3.02 ERA)

Seattle Mariners (78-75) at Texas Rangers (73-80)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Rangers -145

Rangers -145 Moneyline Underdog: Mariners +120

Mariners +120 Total: 7.5 Runs (-125 to go over, -105 to go under)

7.5 Runs (-125 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Rangers 5, Mariners 4

Rangers 5, Mariners 4 Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-145) over the Mariners (+120)

Rangers (-145) over the Mariners (+120) Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer (2-4, 3.95 ERA)

Max Scherzer (2-4, 3.95 ERA) Mariners Starter: Emerson Hancock (3-4, 4.83 ERA)

Arizona Diamondbacks (85-68) at Milwaukee Brewers (88-65)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Brewers -115

Brewers -115 Moneyline Underdog: Diamondbacks -105

Diamondbacks -105 Total: 8.5 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under)

8.5 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under) Prediction: Brewers 5, Diamondbacks 4

Brewers 5, Diamondbacks 4 Moneyline Pick: Brewers (-115) over the Diamondbacks (-105)

Brewers (-115) over the Diamondbacks (-105) Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: ARID

ARID Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Brewers Starter: Aaron Civale (7-8, 4.48 ERA)

Aaron Civale (7-8, 4.48 ERA) Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly (4-0, 4.00 ERA)

Los Angeles Angels (62-91) at Houston Astros (83-70)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Astros -250

Astros -250 Moneyline Underdog: Angels +200

Angels +200 Total: 8 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)

8 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under) Prediction: Astros 5, Angels 3

Astros 5, Angels 3 Moneyline Pick: Astros (-250) over the Angels (+200)

Astros (-250) over the Angels (+200) Total Pick: Under 8 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: SCHN

SCHN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco (11-6, 2.88 ERA)

Ronel Blanco (11-6, 2.88 ERA) Angels Starter: Reid Detmers (4-7, 6.05 ERA)

Cleveland Guardians (89-65) at St. Louis Cardinals (77-76)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Cardinals -140

Cardinals -140 Moneyline Underdog: Guardians +115

Guardians +115 Total: 8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Cardinals 5, Guardians 4

Cardinals 5, Guardians 4 Moneyline Pick: Cardinals (115) over the Guardians (-140)

Cardinals (115) over the Guardians (-140) Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas (8-11, 5.49 ERA)

Miles Mikolas (8-11, 5.49 ERA) Guardians Starter: Matthew Boyd (2-1, 2.52 ERA)

Chicago White Sox (36-117) at San Diego Padres (87-66)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Padres -275

Padres -275 Moneyline Underdog: White Sox +220

White Sox +220 Total: 8 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under)

8 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under) Prediction: Padres 6, White Sox 3

Padres 6, White Sox 3 Moneyline Pick: Padres (-275) over the White Sox (+220)

Padres (-275) over the White Sox (+220) Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Padres Starter: Martín Pérez (4-5, 4.36 ERA)

Martín Pérez (4-5, 4.36 ERA) White Sox Starter: Chris Flexen (2-14, 5.09 ERA)

New York Yankees (89-64) at Oakland Athletics (67-86)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Yankees -185

Yankees -185 Moneyline Underdog: Athletics +150

Athletics +150 Total: 8 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under)

8 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under) Prediction: Yankees 5, Athletics 4

Yankees 5, Athletics 4 Moneyline Pick: Yankees (-185) over the Athletics (+150)

Yankees (-185) over the Athletics (+150) Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Athletics Starter: JP Sears (11-11, 4.24 ERA)

JP Sears (11-11, 4.24 ERA) Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón (15-9, 4.12 ERA)

Colorado Rockies (59-94) at Los Angeles Dodgers (91-62)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Dodgers -275

Dodgers -275 Moneyline Underdog: Rockies +220

Rockies +220 Total: 8.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

8.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Dodgers 5, Rockies 4

Dodgers 5, Rockies 4 Moneyline Pick: Dodgers (-275) over the Rockies (+220)

Dodgers (-275) over the Rockies (+220) Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Dodgers Starter: Walker Buehler (1-5, 5.54 ERA)

Walker Buehler (1-5, 5.54 ERA) Rockies Starter: Cal Quantrill (8-10, 4.68 ERA)

